Celeb Hair Stylist Chaz Dean Talks Coming Out and Why L.A.'s LGBTQ Community Is So Special

As the founder of Hollywood’s iconic Chaz Dean Studio, Chaz Dean creates flawless looks for his impressive roster of A-List clients. As the creator of his groundbreaking WEN products, Dean shares the 700 + exceptional hair, body and home care products he has developed, with his clients at his salon and with millions more on QVC and ChazDean.com. Dean also adds his singular sparkle and dynamic energy to L.A.’s vibrant LGBTQ community, of which he is a proud and vocal member and advocate.

Define your life mission. Determination, passion and hard work. I’ve been doing hair since high school, created my first product in the lab at 20, became a salon manager at 23, gave up lather and opened my first salon in May of 1993, have been on QVC for 14 + years, and am about to open Chaz Dean Studio in Greenwich Village in New York this fall. I love to be creating, designing and doing to realize my vision.