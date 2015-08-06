Celeb Hair Stylist Chaz Dean Talks Coming Out and Why L.A.'s LGBTQ Community Is So Special

CHAZ DEAN FOUNDER & CREATOR, WEN HAIR AND BODY CARE BY CHAZ DEAN
As the founder of Hollywood’s iconic Chaz Dean Studio, Chaz Dean creates flawless looks for his impressive roster of A-List clients. As the creator of his groundbreaking WEN products, Dean shares the 700 + exceptional hair, body and home care products he has developed, with his clients at his salon and with millions more on QVC and ChazDean.com. Dean also adds his singular sparkle and dynamic energy to L.A.’s vibrant LGBTQ community, of which he is a proud and vocal member and advocate.
Define your life mission. Determination, passion and hard work. I’ve been doing hair since high school, created my first product in the lab at 20, became a salon manager at 23, gave up lather and opened my first salon in May of 1993, have been on QVC for 14 + years, and am about to open Chaz Dean Studio in Greenwich Village in New York this fall. I love to be creating, designing and doing to realize my vision.
Talk about your coming out. I grew up believing sexuality was a choice, so for years I didn’t date anyone hoping it would go away. At 27 I fell in love and knew I needed to be honest in order to face myself every day. Fortunately both my birth and adoptive parents were accepting, but I realized that it is of paramount importance that our LGBTQ youth feel supported and protected by the community.
What makes the L.A.’s LGBTQ community so special? People come here to realize their dreams, so the sheer amount of genius and spirit in the LGBTQ community not only provides a safe haven without judgement, but allows us to live out and express our true authentic selves. 6444 Fountain Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90028, 323.467.6444, chazdean.com, @wenbychazdean and @chazdean