Aric Bayer On His Key to Success And His Role As A Member of The L.A. Gay & Lesbian Chamber of Commerce

ARIC BAYER

ACCOUNT EXECUTIVE PROMOSHOP, INC.

A passion for creativity and a fresh challenge has supercharged Aric Bayer’s life. At PromoShop, Bayer makes increasing brand awareness for his clients his primary objective. With a large clientele in the entertainment and hospitality sectors, Bayer deals with a number of event driven projects that require an innovative eye and outstanding organizational skills. Bayer is also a proud member of the L.A. Gay & Lesbian Chamber of Commerce, which furthers the interests of the LGBTQ community and uplifts the whole region.

What is the key to your success?

To move the needle in business development I stay engaged and attuned to every client’s project scope and their specific needs. Additionally, in an age where many prefer interfacing electronically, I find value in and enjoy face-to-face encounters.

Talk about the important role the L.A. Gay & Lesbian Chamber of Commerce has played in your career?

The LAGLCC has allowed me to be more engaged with the LGBTQ community and enabled me to support and gain awareness of other LGBTQ professionals across a diversity of industries. It has also afforded me the opportunity to network and share ideas and opinions in a mutually respectful environment. This relationship building has broadened my existing accounts while creating new ones. As the LACLCC continues to expand locally and partner with national alliances, the opportunities to connect are endless.