Trans Role Model & Activist Alexandra Grey On Discovering Her True Self In Honor of Pride Month

ALEXANDRA GREY

ACTOR, MUSICIAN & ACTIVIST

With noteworthy roles on Transparent, Chicago Med and ABC’s mini-series When We Rise, Alexandra Grey brings humor, grace and talent to her craft as well as fierce acumen as a trans role model and activist. Grey is currently completing production on Lisa Donato’s feature film Gossamer Folds, where she plays a trans woman who befriends a kid in crisis in 80’s Kansas City that is due out this fall.

When did you realize you were female and what gave you the strength to discover your true self? At 4 I knew I was a girl, but it wasn’t until high school that I had the language to understand it. Seeing Isis King as the first trans contestant on America’s Next Top Model helped give me the strength to make my own transition when I was 20.

What was your first big break? When I arrived in L.A. I was homeless, but I got busy doing background work and laying a foundation as an artist. In 2016 I had an audition with Lee Daniels and, though I didn’t get the role, he told me I had potential. A month later I landed my first appearance on Transparent and then booked seven more guest roles. That moment was a tipping point for me.