CHRIS KELLY

WRITER & DIRECTOR

Since appearing on the comedy horizon less than 10 years ago, Chris Kelly has been blazing a very unique and funny trail. Kelly is a two-time WGA Award winner, a seven-time Emmy AwardTM- nominated writer and a Film Independent Spirit Award-nominated director (Other People), who was the first openly gay Head Writer on Saturday Night Live. His current projects include the must watch, critically-acclaimed Comedy Central series The Other Two, and an adaptation of Adam Silvera’s queer YA novel They Both Die at the End into an HBO series.

How did you catch the comedy bug? It was a combination of things. From a young age I was obsessed with SNL and Seinfeld, and was always trying to understand why they were so good. I also feel my sense of humor was a defense mechanism—if everyone knows I’m the gay kid, being funny and smart was a way of protecting myself.