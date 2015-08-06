K-Pop Band TXT on Their First North American Showcase & Why They Want to Collaborate With BTS

By Gary Duff | May 23, 2019 | People

The second boyband to emerge (BTS being the first) from hitmaker Big Hit Entertainment's roster, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, is on their first tour in North America. The group, comprised of five members: Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun and Huening Kai, has already had major success with their lead single "Crown"—a smash that has millions of fans humming along to its chorus around the world.

With a major West Coast tour stop in Los Angeles tomorrow, set to feature plenty of splashy animated backdrops, sugar-coated dance moves, infectious pop hits and a mid-concert game of Jenga—yes, the boys play Jenga each show, we had to catch TXT for a chat on the eve of their debut performance in the City of Angels.

I was blown away by your performance in NYC, were you a little anxious given that it was your first time performing in the States and in NYC?

TXT: We were so nervous, excited, but so happy to meet our U.S. fans for the first time. We prepared a lot for our US showcase tour and we just wanted to show our best to our fans. And we also had one another so we were able get over our nervousness.

What will you take from your NYC performance to your Los Angeles performance?

TXT: We’re looking forward to meeting our LA fans as well! We were so happy that our New York fans were just as excited to see us as much as we were excited to meet them as well. All the energy that we got from our fans in all of the cities we went to is really getting us pumped up for our LA performance!

When the group was formed in January, did any of you know each other? What was the initial chemistry like?

TXT: We were nervous and shy at first but we had good first impressions of each other. As we prepared for our debut, we got to know each other more. The hard work and effort we put in made us that much closer. And we still hold meetings to make sure we’re talking to each other and this helps with our teamwork!

What does a normal day look like for each of you? Do you have morning rituals, things you do before hitting the stage?

TXT: At this moment, all of us have the same or similar day-to-day routine. We’re either practicing our choreography or our performances! Before we go up on stage, there is a chant that we do. We stack our hands as we stand in a circle and shout out “TOMORROW by TOGETHER!”

Are there any performers you're dreaming of collaborating with? I know you're pretty friendly with fellow boyband BTS…

TXT: We just debuted so it hasn’t been long since we’ve been in the scene, but it’d be an honor to collaborate with any artists. We respect all of the artists that have come before us and, of course, a collaboration with BTS one day would be a great honor for us. We will continue to work hard to always show our best performances. Also, it might be cool for us to do collaborations amongst the group. All of this will just give us the opportunity to show new sides of ourselves to our fans!

Your single "CROWN," has been viewed 66 million times on YouTube and has over 25 million listens on Spotify; "Cat & Dog," your latest release, has already reached millions of fans—what are you planning next?

TXT: We’re so thankful to our fans for the amount of love and support they give us. It’s only been two months since we’ve made our debut and to have so much support from everyone gives us a lot of energy. We just want to constantly do our best in everything so we could meet our fans more and have people get to know us, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, more.