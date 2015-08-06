15 Things to Know About Actress Naya Federman

By Madison Nagle | May 21, 2019 | People

Naya Federman, the 17-year-old Israeli actress following in the footsteps of Natalie Portman and Gal Gadot is poised to take Hollywood by storm.

Let’s learn 15 things about Naya:

1. Naya was born on the 13th of September 2001.

2. She is the 3rd child out of 4 brothers and sisters… Dean is the eldest, then comes Annie and Tommy is the youngest.

3. Her family is extremely supportive of her dreams. She’s been working since a young age and for years her parents would wake her up at four or five in the morning to drive her to set locations and stay around all day. (They must be relieved she’s driving herself to work now!)

4. Naya loves a warm summer vacation—the Maldives being her favorite spot.

5. Her favorite female actress is Natalie Portman.

6. People always say her celebrity look-a-like is Emma Watson. Can you see the resemblance?

7. Her favorite TV show is Stranger Things, a Netflix original series.

8. Naya’s favorite acting gig was starring in three seasons of Bed and Biscuit on Nickelodeon.

9. She once jumped off the roof of a yacht into freezing water while shooting Jetsa, a family action movie, refusing to let her stunt double receive all the credit.

10. Even with a huge fan base of 125k followers, Naya doesn’t let Instagram take over her life. She says she’d rather live in the moment.

11. She recently finished shooting the third season of Dog House, a Nickelodeon sitcom and Kfula, a teen drama series.

12. The three things she loves most about her home country of Israel are the caring people, the warm weather and the sunsets at the beach.

13. Naya is a proud Israeli; she plans to serve her country when she turns 18 before moving to Hollywood.

14. This Spring, she shot for Chanel Beauty.

15. Aside from acting, Naya also loves dancing and singing.