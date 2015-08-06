Secret Source: Tom Parker of Fettle on His Favorite Spots in L.A.

By Staff | May 14, 2019 | People

Who: Tom Parker is the co-founder and director at Fettle (310.890.3915, fettle-design.co.uk), the design visionaries behind The Draycott (15255 Palisades Village Lane, 310.573.8938, thedraycott.com) and Audrey at the Hammer (10899 Wilshire Blvd., 310.443.7037, audreyatthehammer.com). “We are working on an exciting new concept with [The Draycott restaurateurs] Matt and Marissa Hermer that is set to open on Melrose this fall,” says Parker. Until then, look at some of his favorite L.A. hot spots:

Design Crush: “I’m infatuated with Obsolete (11270 Washington Blvd., 310.399.0024, obsoleteinc.com). The space is stunning and offers amazing furniture and art from talents like Ethan Murrow.”

Chic Eats: “Barbette (7511 Santa Monica Blvd., 323.859.8888, barbettebarandbistro.com) is an elegantly detailed—and cleverly lit!—jewel for late-night dining.”

Secret Spot: “The Museum of Jurassic Technology (9341 Venice Blvd., mjt.org) is part museum and part existential exploration of ‘art.’ I love that it’s charmingly odd!”