    

Parties

See More
Read More
Le Specs 40th Anniversary Party
Read More
Ready, Set, Action! with Amazon Prime Video
Read More
Stella McCartney x Living Beauty Foundation Benefit Dinner

People

See More

Food & Drink

See More

Home & Real Estate

See More

Style & Beauty

See More
Culture
Read More
Lifestyle
Read More
Watches & Jewelry
Read More
Magazine
Read More
Video
Read More
GreenGale Network
Read More
Media Kit
Read More

Search Our Site

Secret Source: Tom Parker of Fettle on His Favorite Spots in L.A.

By Staff | May 14, 2019 | People

Share

Who: Tom Parker is the co-founder and director at Fettle (310.890.3915, fettle-design.co.uk), the design visionaries behind The Draycott (15255 Palisades Village Lane, 310.573.8938, thedraycott.com) and Audrey at the Hammer (10899 Wilshire Blvd., 310.443.7037, audreyatthehammer.com). “We are working on an exciting new concept with [The Draycott restaurateurs] Matt and Marissa Hermer that is set to open on Melrose this fall,” says Parker. Until then, look at some of his favorite L.A. hot spots:

Space_Tom_Parker_Photo_Credit_Mark_Cocksedge2.jpg

Design Crush: “I’m infatuated with Obsolete (11270 Washington Blvd., 310.399.0024, obsoleteinc.com). The space is stunning and offers amazing furniture and art from talents like Ethan Murrow.”

Chic Eats: “Barbette (7511 Santa Monica Blvd., 323.859.8888, barbettebarandbistro.com) is an elegantly detailed—and cleverly lit!—jewel for late-night dining.”

Secret Spot: “The Museum of Jurassic Technology (9341 Venice Blvd., mjt.org) is part museum and part existential exploration of ‘art.’ I love that it’s charmingly odd!”

Tags:
Categories: People

Photo by Mark Cocksedge

All Calendar Culture Food & Drink Home & Real Estate Lifestyle Magazine Parties People Style & Beauty Video Watches & Jewelry


Behind the Scenes with Modern Luxury


Popular Posts


Behind the Scenes with Modern Luxury


Read the digital edition from Modern Luxury

View Digital Edition

 

 

Click here to read  
the Digital Editions

OR SUBSCRIBE TO THE PRINT EDITION:

SUBSCRIBE