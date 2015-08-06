    

Stella McCartney x Living Beauty Foundation Benefit Dinner

Search Our Site

| May 13, 2019 | Parties

Los Angeles Confidential and Amazon Prime Video teamed up for a special evening at the Amazon Prime Experience to celebrate what it takes behind the scenes to pull off the breathtaking and thrilling stunts that shape action television and movies. Stunt coordinator Jean Frenette and stunt performer Maxime Savaria (Tom Clancy's JACK RYAN) delved into what goes into stunt preparation and inside stories from on set in a conversation moderated by Los Angeles Confidential's Editor-in-Chief Spencer Beck. Following the conversation, Frenette and Savaria gave the audience a special stunt choreography demonstration. Guests were then able to explore the Amazon FYC house with special immersive, interactive experiences from shows such as JACK RYAN, THE MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL, GOOD OMENS, HANNA and more.
Tags: jack ryan amazon
Categories: Parties

Photography by Dylan Lujano

