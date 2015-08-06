Erika De La Cruz Hosts Passion to Paycheck Conference with Bumble Bizz

| April 27, 2019 | Parties

On Saturday, April 27, 2019, television personality, best selling author and Founder of Passion to Paycheck, Erika De La Cruz, hosted the 3rd Annual Television Conference: Passion to Paycheck, at Andaz West Hollywood. In collaboration with Bumble Bizz, the event included well-known Hollywood personalities, including Emmy Award-winning journalist Shaun Robinson, Bryianna Dyrdek, The Bachelor's Eric Bigger, Chelsea Briggs, and Rosci Diaz, who all shared personal stories. Robinson was also honored with the 2019 Industry Impact Award and shared her own #MeToo moment with the audience. Blushington provided on-site glam, and guests were gifted by Blushington, Bumble Bizz, Forward Female and other brands.