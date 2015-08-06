By Jimmy Kontomanolis | May 1, 2019 | Culture People

Like many pop artists before her, Ashley Longshore’s work often plays off the themes of pop culture, consumerism and of course, Hollywood. This month, Longshore arrives in Hollywood for her first-ever LA show. And who better to partner with than LA’s godfather of floral and fragrance design, Eric Buterbaugh.

Together, the dynamic duo have planned a show at Eric Buterbaugh Gallery that will surely have a who’s who of Hollywood abuzz. Los Angeles Confidential chatted with both Longshore and Buterbaugh about what we can expect from the show, working together, and becoming lifelong friends.

On Longshore’s First-Ever LA Show

With an established—and growing—fanbase in Los Angeles, Longshore decided it felt like the right time to finally do a show here. “I’m so excited. I love LA, I love California, I love the vibe,” Longshore says. “I love any city that supports being an artist, being creative, and making a living that way. I also feel like right now, with the current political environment, everyone is so worked up and people just need to have some fun. That’s what Eric and I did.”

The show will bring to life what Longshore calls a “full-blown Ashley world.” Buterbaugh is looking forward to seeing people’s faces once they lay their eyes on the show. “We’re not holding back in any way,” he says. “This is her first big push into Hollywood, and I think she’s very intrigued about Hollywood, but on the other side, Hollywood is very intrigued about her.”

On What Makes LA the Perfect Place for an Ashley Longshore Exhibition

“There are a few different places in the country where the American dream is still so alive,” says Longshore of LA. “And something that’s so iconic about LA is there’s just that magic hope of that dream that you want to happen in life. And I love that, I believe in that.”

With that, both Longshore and Buterbaugh mention one particular work of art that speaks perfectly to the Hollywood set: a portrait of legendary actress Elizabeth Taylor. “I just feel like she’s so Los Angeles and Beverly Hills,” Longshore says.

On the Creative Process of Working Together

What happens when two very creative and outgoing individuals come together to create something special? Well, the results are bound to be epic. “Everything about this feels collaborative,” says Buterbaugh. “I think we are literally filling the gallery, every nook and cranny. It’ll be exploding. I think it will end up feeling like a kid in a candy store for grown-ups.”

Meanwhile, Longshore wanted to ensure that Buterbaugh’s signature style was prominently featured as well. “He’s such a talented floral designer, so I wanted to bring a flower-y component with some of my text messaging. I’ve done a collection of some incredible floral paintings that have some of my deep-seeded thoughts on them.”

And while they’ve both enjoyed working together on the show, Buterbaugh says that there are still some things that Longshore is keeping a secret from him. “She’s dying to surprise me,” he says.

On Doing the Show at Buterbaugh’s Gallery

“His space is gorgeous—it is the most beautiful gallery with the most gorgeous trees, glass doors that open up, it is dreamy,” says Longshore. “I just feel like he’s decadent without being pretentious, which is totally my vibe.”

After they first met, Buterbaugh says they immediately agreed that his gallery was the perfect place to do the show. “We’re painting the gallery pink before her show goes up. There will be a private dinner for her, and we’re using her crazy placemats. And I’m doing flowers that are over-the-top.”

On Their Mutual Admiration for Each Other

With similar outgoing personalities, it’s no surprise that Longshore and Buterbaugh are a match made in heaven. “Eric is just fantastic. He is a delicious human being. He’s so fun—I feel like I met my sister when I met him,” says Longshore. “Considering he is so creative himself, and both of our mindsets are about not only being very creative, but also being entrepreneurs—that was something that was very magnetic in my first meeting with him.”

Buterbaugh recalls first meeting Longshore with the same level of enthusiasm: “A friend of mine asked if I’d give a dinner for this fun artist who was coming in from New Orleans. So I did it, and she walked in and our eyes locked and that was that. Every now and then you come across somebody and it’s love at first sight, just energetically. We have the same naughty sense of humor and sailor’s mouth. But then at the end, she is the most amazing human being. She only sees the good in anyone. I feel completely inspired by her.”

On What’s Next

Longshore’s star continues to rise in a big way. From her partnership with Bergdorf Goodman in New York, collaborating with DVF, and even a recent appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, there’s no slowing down in sight. “I have some huge partnerships that are rolling out in September. And I have a show in Shanghai and in London,” says Longshore.

As for any future aspirations, Longshore feels like she’s hit all of her life goals at the age of 43. But there’s still one thing she’s been daydreaming about: “I want a big LVMH fashion collaboration. I want Carryalls, I want Speedys, I want my art on a big ol’ fashion brand. I think it would be fun and exciting.” May 10 to 24, Eric Buterbaugh Gallery, 8271 Beverly Blvd., 323-651-9844, ericbuterbaugh.com; ashleylongshore.com