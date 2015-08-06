    

Parties

See More

People

See More

Food & Drink

See More

Home & Real Estate

See More

Style & Beauty

See More
Culture
Read More
Lifestyle
Read More
Watches & Jewelry
Read More
Magazine
Read More
Video
Read More
GreenGale Network
Read More
Media Kit
Read More

Search Our Site

Cosmoprof North America Partners with FIT for Sustainability Panel Discussion

| April 11, 2019 | Parties

Share

On Thursday, April 11, 2019, Cosmoprof North America (CPNA), the largest beauty exposition in the Americas, partnered with the Fashion Institute of Technology's Costmetics and Fragrance Marketing and Management Master's Degree program to host a panel discussion on the topic of sustainability in beauty packaging. The panel served to celebrate the new global partnership and upcoming launch of Cosmopack North America. The panel was moderated by Jenny Bailly, Executive Beauty Director of Allure and featured guest speakers Piyush Jain, Vice President of Haircare at Unilever; Lana Glazman, Vice President of Beauty & Home at Atpar and Joe Licari, Executive Director of Packaging Development for Shiseido Americas. The event welcomed more than 100 guests from the beauty industry, including press, brands, retailers, industry executives, the FIT executive board and FIT students and alumni with opportunities for beauty industry networking.

Tags: events la events parties la parties
Categories: Parties

Photography courtesy of Cosmoprof North America

All Calendar Culture Food & Drink Home & Real Estate Lifestyle Magazine Parties People Style & Beauty Video Watches & Jewelry


Behind the Scenes with Modern Luxury


Popular Posts


Behind the Scenes with Modern Luxury


Read the digital edition from Modern Luxury

View Digital Edition

 

 

Click here to read  
the Digital Editions

OR SUBSCRIBE TO THE PRINT EDITION:

SUBSCRIBE