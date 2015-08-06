| April 11, 2019 | Parties

On Thursday, April 11, 2019, Cosmoprof North America (CPNA), the largest beauty exposition in the Americas, partnered with the Fashion Institute of Technology's Costmetics and Fragrance Marketing and Management Master's Degree program to host a panel discussion on the topic of sustainability in beauty packaging. The panel served to celebrate the new global partnership and upcoming launch of Cosmopack North America. The panel was moderated by Jenny Bailly, Executive Beauty Director of Allure and featured guest speakers Piyush Jain, Vice President of Haircare at Unilever; Lana Glazman, Vice President of Beauty & Home at Atpar and Joe Licari, Executive Director of Packaging Development for Shiseido Americas. The event welcomed more than 100 guests from the beauty industry, including press, brands, retailers, industry executives, the FIT executive board and FIT students and alumni with opportunities for beauty industry networking.