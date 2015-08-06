    

Lucky Brand's Desert Jam

April 15, 2019

Lucky Brand’s Desert Jam at ARRIVE Palm Springs dominated weekend one of the Coachella festival at ARRIVE Hotel in collaboration with Rolling Stone, Coppertone, Jeep and more. The weekend was full of events like Lucky Brand’s Desert Jam party with exclusive perks provided by brands including Sexy Hair stylings, Foster Grant sunglasses, CandyPop snacks, Heineken, Ciroc Watermelon, Core Water, Wild Spirit Fragrances and Coppertone Glow. Olivia Culpo, Dylan Penn, Evan Ross, Ashlee Simpson, and AnnaLynne McCord were amongst the long list of celebrities who helped celebrate the fun weekend.

Tags: lucky brand annalynne mccord rolling stones ashlee simpson evan ross olivia culpo
