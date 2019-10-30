    

October 30, 2019

Ashton Kutcher, James Corden and More Raise $12.1 Million for Cancer Research
October 28, 2019

Kiehl's x Makos Exhibit Benefit OCRF
October 18, 2019

"Team Nanci" Participates in LA County Walk to Defeat ALS

October 31, 2019

Dining News
October 9, 2019

Tasting Glenfiddich Grand Cru, a 23-Year-Old Gem Finished in Ex-French Wine Casks
October 8, 2019

Celebrity Favorite Compartés Launches Vegan Superfood Chocolate

October 4, 2019

Hollywood's Favorite George the Jeweler Dishes on Trends & His A-List Clientele
September 23, 2019

Real Estate Experts Josh Flagg & Bobby Boyd Talk Style
September 18, 2019

Meet Julie Harrah, Whose In-Demand Designs Are Loved by the Stars
Kiehl's x Makos Exhibit Benefit OCRF

| October 28, 2019 | Parties

On Wednesday, October 22. 2014, celebrities and media attendees gathered at the Kiehl’s Since 1851 Robertson location to celebrate the collaboration of Kiehl’s and iconic New York photographer, Christopher Makos. The exclusive event celebrated the 50 year anniversary of the brand’s Blue Astringent Herbal lotion with an private unveiling of their collaborative photography exhibit and limited edition bottle. Guests mingled to the sounds of DJ Samantha Ronson, sipped cocktails and indulged in a little shopping of Makos’ work. Portions of the evening’s sales and exhibit will benefit the Ovarian Cancer Research Fund.


Photography by: PHOTOGRAPHY BY ALEXANDRA WHYMAN FOR INVASION

