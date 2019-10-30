Kiehl's x Makos Exhibit Benefit OCRF

| October 28, 2019 | Parties

On Wednesday, October 22. 2014, celebrities and media attendees gathered at the Kiehl’s Since 1851 Robertson location to celebrate the collaboration of Kiehl’s and iconic New York photographer, Christopher Makos. The exclusive event celebrated the 50 year anniversary of the brand’s Blue Astringent Herbal lotion with an private unveiling of their collaborative photography exhibit and limited edition bottle. Guests mingled to the sounds of DJ Samantha Ronson, sipped cocktails and indulged in a little shopping of Makos’ work. Portions of the evening’s sales and exhibit will benefit the Ovarian Cancer Research Fund.