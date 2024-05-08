Everything You Need To Know About Cruel World Festival 2024

By: Emily Adams By: Emily Adams | | Lifestyle, Feature,

Interpol

Dynamite tunes and impeccable vibes await at Cruel World 2024 at Brookside at The Rose Bowl in Pasadena this May. Read on for everything you need to know about attending this spectacular event.

The Basics

Cruel World festival will take place on May 11. Doors to the festival open at 11:30 a.m., curfew is 11 p.m. and ins and outs are not permitted. All ages are welcome to this new-wave, post-punk festival, except for the clubhouse, which is only available for those 21 and older. Children who are five and younger can enter for free accompanied by a ticketed adult.

Bag Policy

Medium-sized backpacks (18”x13”x8.5”) and purses not bigger than 12”x6”x12” are permitted in the venue along with smaller bags like fanny packs and hip bags. The festival’s website provides a detailed list of items either allowed or prohibited on its information page.

Artist Line-up

Renowned chart-toppers, legendary hall-of-famers and post-punk icons are set to take the stage at Cruel World 2024. The festival boasts an impressive lineup including Interpol, Blondie, Simple Minds, Placebo, Soft Cell, Adam Ant, Ministry and Dreamcar alongside a long list of other exciting acts. Among the highlights, don't miss Duran Duran, who will perform classic favorites and tracks from their recently released 16th studio album, Danse Macabre.

Arrival

While general parking is available for purchase ahead of time, preferred parking is currently sold out, so make sure you plan ahead. Parking opens at 9:30 a.m., but there is no overnight parking, tailgating, RVs or camping permitted on the lot. If you opt for taking the Metro, there is a free shuttle that will be available to take you directly to the venue from Parsons Parking Lot in Old Town Pasadena. If you decide to park at Parsons Parking Lot, which is $15 (credit cards only) for the day, you can take the shuttle directly to the festival.

Where to Eat

An endless selection of eateries will be featured at the festival. Highlights include Dave’s Hot Chicken, Monty’s Good Burger, The Dumpling Dream, SoCal Churro, Snow Pebbles and more. For drinks, expect Tears for Beers Craft Beer and Block Party for refreshing curated cocktails. Vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options will also be available.

What to Expect

Get ready to embark on a whirlwind of electric new-wave nostalgia at Cruel World 2024. From the moment you step onto the festival grounds, you will be surrounded by an atmosphere of legendary tunes and all-around good vibes. Enjoy a variety of delicious dining and beverage options at your leisure, and don’t forget to stay hydrated!

See also: Inside Coachella 2024's Most Exclusive Parties

Brookside at The Rose Bowl is located at 1133 Rosemont Ave 91103.