Colton Underwood Talks His New Podcast "Daddyhood" Ahead of Pride Month in L.A.

Keeping Up With Colton

Ahead of Pride Month in L.A., Modern Luxury caught up with philanthropist, entrepreneur and TV personality Colton Underwood as he embarks on fatherhood.





Colton Underwood recently released his podcast “Daddyhood” tackling topics in the fertility and parenting space; PHOTO COURTESY OF SOLLIS HEALTH

Those familiar with Colton Underwood remember his transition from a former NFL football player handing out roses on The Bachelor to bravely announcing his sexual orientation on live TV. Since then, his proximity to the public eye has proved to be a good thing, as he continues to inspire authenticity and positive change.

Right before his television break, Underwood founded The Colton Underwood Legacy Foundation, which focuses on mental health advocacy for college athletes—a cause near and dear to his heart. His foundation has introduced the TEAMS Act (Targeting Emotional and Mental Stability) to the House and the Senate with a number of endorsers already behind the bill.



Underwood hosted Pickle! For Purpose! this past September to raise awareness for mental health advocacy in collegiate athletics; PHOTO BY GETTY IMAGES

To further support the foundation, Underwood hosted his very first charitable pickleball tournament, “Pickle! For Purpose!” last September. During the afternoon event, a mix of celebrities and seasoned players competed in good fun, benefiting the organization’s powerful initiatives.

“There are so many people who have been through so much, and it’s such a great month to reflect on how far we’ve come and how far we have to go still”–COLTON UNDERWOOD

Aside from his entrepreneurial endeavors, Underwood recently celebrated a year of marriage to his partner, Jordan Brown, and the couple is currently on a fertility journey. “[It’s] something I never thought was going to be possible as a gay man, and it’s just so beautiful and such a full circle moment for me,” Underwood shares.

To document this exciting phase, Colton recently aired his latest venture, “Daddyhood,” a podcast to inform others on the ups and downs of the fertility and parenting processes. “What listeners can expect are real, vulnerable, honest conversations between doctors and lawyers and surrogates and egg donors and sperm clinics, and any information you need or want in the fertility space or exploring IVF,” he explains.



Colton Underwood and Jordan Brown; PHOTO COURTESY OF COLTON UNDERWOOD

While season one focuses on fertility specifically, season two will explore parenting itself, something Underwood eagerly anticipates. “A [family] unit is something I’ve always wanted and dreamed of,” he shares. “But also, putting a good human being into this world is something that I think is important and that I really want.”

With plenty on his plate already, Underwood is still very much looking forward to celebrating Pride Month in L.A. this June. “There are so many people who have been through so much, and it’s such a great month to reflect on how far we’ve come and how far we have to go still,” he states. Besides commemorating the occasion with his friends and family, Underwood is set to host Angeleno’s own Pride event here in L.A.

As Underwood reflects on his inspirational journey, he is grateful for the continued acceptance of others while he embraces his identity. For those in the LGBTQ+ community, “find your support system and lean on them,” he advises. “And just know that you’re going to get through this, it’s going to be better at the end of the day, and you’re going to continue to take one step forward.”