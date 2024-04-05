Everything You Need To Know About Coachella 2024

By: Haley Bosselman By: Haley Bosselman | | Lifestyle Parties

Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival kicks off nearly a full month of festivals in Indio. Bringing music, fashion, art, thousands of concert-goers and more to the desert, the world-renowned festival is a can’t-miss cultural event in Southern California. Read on for everything you need to know about attending.

The Basics

Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival takes place over the course of two weeks: April 12 to 14 and April 19 and 21. Over 100,000 people flock to the Empire Polo Club grounds each day, which open an hour before the first act starts and close around 1 a.m. on Friday and Saturday and midnight on Sunday.

Bag Policy

Bags are allowed! You’ll want to load up on essentials to get through desert days and nights. In an up to 18” x 13” x 8.5” backpack or 12” x 6” x12” purse/handbag, you can bring in bandaids, cameras, Chapstick, eye drops, hand sanitizer, empty hydration packs, ear plugs, plastic water bottles (empty and reusable), non-aerosol sunblock, parasols, small to medium-sized towels, water misters and other items. Leave air horns, scooters, blankets, chains, chairs, coolers, glass bottles, glow sticks, hammocks, hula hoops, IV bags, umbrellas, stuffed animals and wagons at home. There are also lockers available so you don’t have to carry everything around all day and night, which are also helpful for when you need to do an outfit change when temperatures drop after sunset.

Artist Line-up

Lana Del Rey, Tyler, The Creator and Doja Cat will headline the festival with closing sets fro Friday, Saturday and Sunday, respectively. Other artist highlights over the course of each weekend include Peso Pluma, Lil Uzi Vert, Peggy Gou, Suki Waterhouse, Ice Spice, Dom Dolla, Charlotte de Witte, Kevin Abstract, J Balvin, Jhené Aiko, Lil Yachty, Reneé Rapp, Chappell Roan, DJ Snake, Taking Back Sunday, No Doubt and Victoria Monét, among others. Set times will be posted a few days before the first day of each weekend.

Arrival

If you are driving to the festival, parking opens at 11 a.m. and closes at 2 a.m. Its is on a first come, first serve basis and everyone in the car must have a wristband. You can also buy preferred parking passes in advance. Are you getting dropped off or picked up by a ride-share service or friend? Head to the rideshare stand at Avenue 49 and Monroe Street, which you can walk to after the festival via the yellow path. You are also allowed to walk, bike or take a private car, shuttle or public transportation. Just remember to give yourself an extra 30 to 90 minutes depending on your drop-off spot and time of day to arrive, walk to the entrance and get through security. More travel, commuting and parking info.

Where To Eat

Coachella may be a music festival, but just as much care is put into its food and beverage program as is the talent lineup. There are a ton of places whether you’re at the DoLab or Outdoor Stage that are just a stone’s throw away where you can fuel up. Highlights include Prince Street Pizza, Sweetfin, The New Bar, Tacos 1986, Bang Bang Noodles, Kogi, Burger She Wrote, Afters Ice Cream and more. If you’re debating getting the paella, do it. See more

What’s more, Outstanding In The Field will take place in the VIP rose garden. In its ninth year, Jim Denevan’s exclusive culinary experience will treat 200 guests per dinner to a four-course, family-style meal prepared by renowned chefs from around the world including Burt Bakman of Slab and Gabe Kennedy of Checker Hall.

Tips

The most important thing you can do is stay hydrated. Whether its a welcome 78 degrees or scorching 110+, it is important to drink water day to night so that you can get through the entire desert-set festival. Drinking stations are all around the grounds and if the ones near the entrance have full lines there is a good chance you’ll find a pretty open one deeper inside. In addition, if you’re thinking about getting merchandise, do it on the first day. The lines tend to get longer, and sometimes merch sells out as the weekend goes on. You’ll want to also bring a face mask, whether it’s your go-to COVID-19-protective mask or a bandana. It can get pretty windy at night (especially, usually, during weekend one) and covering your mouth and nostrils is imperative, otherwise you will get a lot of dust in your lungs. If you have allergies, you may also want to wear a mask while walking from your drop-off site to the festival entrance. Parts of the walking paths are excessively dusty. If you can swing it, pay a pedicab driver to make the walking path trip a lot quicker. Your feet will thank you and so will your energy levels. Finally, 4 p.m. is a popular time to enter the festival, so go earlier or later to avoid lines or pad your arrival time with extra cushion to be able to make it to your favorite artist’s set.

Parties + Pop-Ups

818 Outpost

Kendall Jenner’s 818 Tequila will return to the desert with its 818 Outspot on April 12. Popping up as a pioneer-style western town, the full-service saloon will have complimentary 818 Tequila Cocktails, Sprinter Vodka Soda, Olipop, Chamberlain Coffee and festival essentials from partners like Zico, Lemme, Vacation Inc., Liquid I.V. and more. There will also be a cowboy hat customization station by Bumble; a photo moment by Tezza; a makeup touch-up station by Anastasia Beverly Hills and a Gopuff provisions shop. Invite only

Desert Gold

Ace Hotel & Swim Club in Palm Springs will have its yearly Desert Gold programming from April 11 to 21. Timed to Coachella, the Ace’s curated lineup brings DJs, artists and party collectives to the property for hotel guests and visitors to enjoy. Highlights include Moonshine at the pool during weekend one, Franchise at the pool during weekend two and South Central LA underground dance party Hood Rave at The Amigo Room on April 18. Free with RSVP

Gallery Desert House

Following successful runs at SXSW and Art Basel, Gallery Media Group and Patrón El Alto will team up for the two-week Gallery Desert House. Attendees will be treated to entertainment, art, music and signature drinks; luxury shopping opportunities; retro futuristic-themed pool parties; wellness activations; amenities like a hot tub, ​lounge daybeds, snacks and specialty refreshments, bracelet welding, astrology readings; an art installation and more. Other sponsors include Nfiniti, KDP Core Hydration & Bai, Vince Camuto, Frye, Michaels, Covergirl and KDP Keurig. Invite only

Goldenvoice Surf Club

Goldenvoice is putting on a new daytime event series away from the main festival grounds. Taking over the Palm Springs Surf Club, Goldenvoice Surf Club will take place during weekends one and two with DJ sets and performances by Mia Moretti, Claptone, Juliet Mendoza, Neil Frances, Jungle, Dylan Brady, Barry Can’t Swim and more. Single-day passes start at $40, while weekend passes start at $75. 21+

Nylon House

On April 12 from 10 p.m. to 3 a.m., Nylon House will present the ultimate late-night desert party with performances by Sofi Tukker, Blond:ish, Tinx & Lucas and more. The night will welcome an elite guest list of celebrities, musicians, athletes and tastemakers who will take part in its curated journey of music, art and sounds. Sponsors include Smirnoff Ice, e.l.f. Cosmetics, Hilton, Kate Spade, Remy Martin, got2b, Keys Soulcare, Nautica, Celsius, Sally Hansen, Bumble, Banter and QUAY. Invite only

Revolve Festival

Alongside DJ sets by Kim Lee and Siobhan Bell, Ludacris, T-Pain, Sean Paul, Ying Yang Twins and Nina Sky will perform at Revolve Festival on April 13 in Palm Springs. Presented by Revolve, the annual event showcases viral entertainment, lifestyle and fashion experiences. Invite only

Sonic Desert

Presented by Coco-Cola Spiced and Topo Chico in partnership with BPM Music, Sonic Desert will take place at a ranch in Thermal, Calif. The daytime party will feature a DJ performance by Austin Millz, special guests, activations and other brands including Smartwater, DriveH2, Glo Design Lab, Dulce Vida Tequila, Roland and Drip IV Therapy. Invite only

Zoeasis

Offering a tailored day of rejuvenation, TZR’s Zoeasis will take place on April 13 from 1 to 5 p.m. at a private estate. The desert oasis will showcase an afternoon of style and care and a set by DJ Miss Maddi (Maddi Waterhouse). It is presented in partnership with Lumify and Smirnoff Ice. Invite only

Coachella is at the Empire Polo Club, which is located at 81-800 Avenue 51 92201.

