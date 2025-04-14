Dancing In The Desert: Inside The Exclusive Coachella 2025 Parties

Feature, Parties,

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is more than just a weekend-long concert. For nearly two weeks, celebrities, brands, Los Angeles socialites, your favorite influencers and more head to the desert for glam experiences, invite-only soirees and exclusive concerts. Take a look inside everything that went down during weekend one—from Kendall Jenner’s cocktail party to the annual Revolve Festival—by reading below.

Kendall Jenner x Fwrd Cocktail Hour

Kendall Jenner (chic in a sage Tove Erin Dress) and Fwrd got into the festival spirit early with a Welcome to the Desert cocktail hour on April 10 at Mister Parker in Palm Springs. DJ Hunny Bee infused the intimate gathering with high-energy vibes while guests were treated to cocktails and light bites.

818 Outpost

Presented by The H.Wood Group, Kendall Jenner’s 818 Tequila attracted a starry crowd with the 818 Outpost on April 11. Alex Consani, Hailey Bieber, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Alix Earle, Shaboozey, Patrick Ta, Patrick Starr, Dixie D'Amelio, Maura Higgins and more reveled in the 1970s auto camp soiree setting, made complete by a set by DJ Pee .Wee (a.k.a. Anderson .Paak), 818 Tequila cocktails, Sprinter Vodka Soda, Celsius Energy and Saint James Iced Tea. Other event partners included Postmates, Califia Farms and Good American.

Josh Cellars Festival Glam Party

Ahead of Gallery Media Group’s Gallery Desert House, guests got party-ready at a glam event on April 11 hosted by Josh Cellars Seaswept. The golden hour gathering featured DJ sets, while guests ventured to hair and makeup touch-ups, rhinestone and snacking stations. The guest list included Tyga, Brianna LaPaglia, Mark Estes, Bre Tiesi, Alexander Edwards, Dale Moss, Kyle Cooke, Kaleb Winterburn, Zay Wilson, Nicky Gathrite and Becca Moore.

High Noon Vodka Tea Party

On April 12, High Noon popped up at Gallery Desert House with a tea party. Effusing a vibrant, festival-forward spirit into the traditional English tea service, the afternoon featured a DJ set, tea party-inspired snacks and plenty of High Noon Vodka Iced Tea.

Nylon House

April 11 welcomed Nylon House in the Desert. Presented by Ulta Beauty, the under-the-sea-inspired beauty experience glammed up festival VIPs in an Ulta Beauty Alley decked out with sea creatures, glowing pathways, and a hair and makeup bar with Ulta Beauty Pro Team members. The crowd included Dove Cameron, Karrueche Tran, Lance Bass, Dale Moss, Austin Millz, Ariana Madix and more.

Sprinter Vodka Soda x Revolve Pool Party

Day one of the festival also saw the Sprinter x Revolve Festival Pool Party at The Parker Hotel in Palm Springs. Sprinter founder Kylie Jenner made a surprise visit, making the celebration of the recent launch of the new Sprinter Palm Springs pack all the more special.

Billboard x Amazon Present MuSick: Live from Reggie Watts’ Couch

During day two of Coachella, Billboard and Amazon popped up at The Ace Hotel Palm Springs with MuSick: Live from Reggie Watts Couch. The wellness-inspired experience invited attendees to feel right at home in a space created to feel like a house party in Reggie’s living room. Watts and Neil Frances DJ’d the event, and partygoers enjoyed cold-pressed juices, specialty cocktails and mocktails.

Camp Poosh

Bringing the magic of summer camp to the Coachella Valley, Poosh by Kourtney Kardashian Barker curated an afternoon marked by a blend of wellness, nostalgia and festival-ready experiences. In addition to a performance by Heidi Montag, Camp Poosh featured the Vans VW Wagon where guests customized their own pair of sneakers; Loft’s DIY denim jacket design activation; hair styling by Kérastase; a Hint hydration station and more from Instacart, Lemme, FS8, Bondi Sands, Conair, Gimme, Sleepy Tie, Grown Alchemist, Bared and Chef K. Attendees like Emma Roberts, Lukas Gage, Amanda Steele, Olivia Holt, Patrick Ta and Sarah Talabi snacked and snipped on offerings from 818 Tequila, Sprinter Vodka Soda, Medley Wine Co., Hurray’s Girl Beer, Hot Dog On A Stick, Bloom Nutrition, Chimmelier, Pizza Cupcake, Kaylin and Kaylin Pickles, Chulita, A-Sha and Eternal Water.

Pandora Pool Party: The Charm House

Tyla, Monet McMichael, Anna Sitar, Josh Brubaker, Madeleine Arthur, Katie Fang, Nicole Sahebi and more flocked to The Charm House by Pandora in Indio on April 12. Ahead of heading into the Coachella festival grounds, attendees were able to unwind and relax poolside to music by DJ GoodVibes, while enjoying refreshments and having some fun with personalized jewelery designing.

Revolve Festival

On April 12, fashion brand Revolve returned to Thermal, Calif. for its annual springtime desert takeover. The desert mirage experience invigorated the crowd with performances by Lil Wayne, Tyga, Gelo and Uncle Waffles; DJ sets by Hunny Bee, DJ Lex and Quinn Blake and special guest Cardi B. When not dancing the day away, attendees jumped right into activations from fashion, beauty and lifestyle brands, like the K-Beauty World convenience mart, Vivrelle’s luxury accessory carnival games and Affirm’s desert oasis lounge. Provisions came courtesy of a number of L.A.-favorite eateries like Irv’s Burgers, Yeastie Boys x Prince St. Pizza and Raising Cane’s, while Sprinter Vodka Soda, 818 Tequila, Heineken, SipMargs and BodyArmor Flash I.V. provided beverages. The invite-only guest list included Lisa, Cara Delevingne, Julia Fox, Alex Consani, Emma Roberts, Ariana Greenblatt, Teyana Taylor, Victoria Justice, Becky G, Alix Earle, Braxton Berrios, Dwyane Wade, Wiz Khalifa, Spencer and Heidi Montag, Winnie Harlow, Corey Gamble, Shaboozey, YG, Saint JHN, Taylor Hill, Christina Milian, Normani, Karrueche Tran, Victor Cruz, Madison Pettis, Gavin Casalegno, Landon Barker, Charli D’Amelio and Dixie D’Amelio, among others.

Revolve x Pizzaslime Afterparty

Following the final bow at Revolve Festival, Revolve and Pizzaslime threw an exclusive afterparty at a private residence in Thermal. Fifi and Pedro Ramzy provided tunes for the evening, while the mechanical bull and Cardi B’s vodka-infused whipped cream, Whipshots, made it a fun-filled night. Guests included Cardi B, Victoria Monet, Ty Dolla $ign, Becky G, YG, Teyana Taylor, Amber Rose, Olivia Ponton, Katia Kramble, Yuliya Calister, Lily MayMac, Jessica de Oliveira, Janis Danner, Emilia Silberg and Marissa Ren.

