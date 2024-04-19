Inside Coachella 2024's Most Exclusive Parties

Culture, People, Feature, Parties,

Megan Fox attends Revolve Festival.

Beyond the Empire Polo Club Grounds, the Sonoran Desert comes to life during the first Coachella weekend with exclusive parties, invite-only pop-ups, special DJ sets and more. See below for an inside look at this year’s biggest bashes.

Gallery Desert House

Gallery Media headed to the desert with its experiential event series over the weekend. Showcasing DJ performances by DJ Millie, Chantel Jeffries and Austin Millz, Gallery Desert House featured signature drinks; luxury shopping opportunities; retro futuristic-themed pool parties; wellness activations; bracelet welding; astrology readings; a larger-than-life art installation; a 360-degree photo studio opportunity and more. Notable guests included Jake Shane, Victoria Justice, Tom Schwartz, Scheana Shay and Nick Viall, among others. Sponsors included Patrón, Delta, Dove, Infiniti, Michaels Stores and Covergirl.

Paper Playground Powered by Cohart

Festival festivities began early at a private estate in Bermuda Dunes where Paper Playground Powered by Cohart took place. Welcoming Alix Earle, Patrick Ta, Pinkydoll, Lil Huddy, Bryant Eslava, Lindsey Pelas, Teala Dunn, Rachel Brockman, Leah Marie Talabi and more the April 11 party featured DJ sets by DJ Ruckus, DJ Pookie and Tinx and performances by Armani White and Saweetie.

Fanfix Festival Dinner

A pre-festival celebration, Gen Z creator platform Fanfix and Telt threw an intimate dinner party on April 11 in Bermuda Dunes where Chase Hudson, Teala Dunn, Zack Lugo, Nate Wyatt, Dayna Marie, Kio Cyr, Emmy Combs, Alex Youmazzo and Vik White enjoyed a seven-course dining experience by Lunasia. The evening was also sponsored by Kino Studios and About-Face, Halsey’s makeup brand.

818 Tequila Outpost

Kendall Jenner’s 818 Tequila returned to the desert with its 818 Outpost for an invite-only, one-day pop-up on April 12. A pioneer-style western town experience, the 818 Outpost presented a full-service saloon with 818 Tequila cocktails, Sprinter Vodka Soda, Olipop and Chamberlain Coffee and festival necessities from partners like Zico, Lemme, Vacation Inc., Liquid I.V. and more. There was also a cowboy hat customization station by Bumble, a Tezza custom photo moment, an Anastasia Beverly Hills with a makeup touch-up station and a provisions shop by Gopuff. Attendees included Aurora Culpo, Pookie and Jett Puckett, Cierra Ramirez, Ken Eurich, Atiana De La Hoya, Miranda Mckeon, Brodie the Dog and Micah Lussier, among others.

Cosmic Desert

In celebration of the release of three new flavors, Celsius Energy threw a party on April 12. Celebrity guests included Halle Bailey, Alessandra Ambrosio, Charli D’Amelio, Landon Barker, Karrueche Tran, Ava Max, Nazanin Mandi, Harry Jowsey, Chantel Jeffries and Brooks Nader.

Nylon House

Following the end of Coachella’s day one of performances, Nylon House hosted an after-hours extravaganza that brought in a star-studded crowd including Billie Eilish, Megan Fox, Tyga, Simu Liu, Becky G, Ariana Madix, and more. Soundtracked to DJ sets by Sofi Tukker, Blond:ish and Tinx & Lucas, attendees were invited inside the Smirnoff Ice chalet for photos and a chilled beverage; the e.l.f. Cosmetics Dew Dome, a sensorial journey through the world of its Power Grip Prime and Setting Spray and an immersive Kate Spade New York technicolor infinity room. Other sponsors included Hilton, got2b, Banter, Keys Soulcare, Nautica, Celsius, Sally Hansen, Rémy Martin, Bumble and Quay.

Zoeasis

The most rejuvenating party of the weekend, Zoeasis took over a private desert estate where guests reveled in the sun while enjoying a curated day of music, style and experiences including a set by DJ Miss Maddi Jean (Maddi Waterhouse). Hosted by The Zoe Report and presented in partnership with Lumify and Smirnoff Ice, invite-only guests included Saweetie, Ashlee Simpson Ross, Evan Ross, Harley Quinn Smith and more.

Revolve Festival

Inspired by the early aughts revival, Revolve Festival brought Ludacris, T-Pain, Sean Paul, Ying Yang Twins, Nina Sky, Kim Lee and Siobhan Bell to its stage on April 13 in Palm Springs. The afternoon was further elevated by interactive photo opps; activations by popular brands across fashion, beauty and lifestyle like Quay and Supergoop and food and beverage options from Raising Cane’s, Cosmic Bliss, Mr. Charlies, Yeastie Boys, Wanderlust Creamery, 818 Tequila, Sprinter Vodka Soda, Red Bull, LaCroix and Voss. One of the buzziest events of the weekend, Revolve Festival attracted the likes of Megan Fox, Emma Roberts, Hailey Bieber, Nina Dobrev, Shaun White, Evan Mock, Lili Reinhart, Cole Sprouse, Ari Fournier, Tyga, YG, Taylor Hill, Amelia Hamlin, Delilah Belle, Charli D’Amelio, Teyana Taylor, Madison Pettis, Landon Barker, Natalia Bryant, Ryan Destiny, Keith Powers, Justine Skye, Vinnie Hacker, Inanna Sarkis, Leonie Hanne, James Kennedy, Ally Lewber, Iann Dior, Camila Coelho, DeAndre Hopkins, Nyjah Houston, Zay Flowers, Fai Khadra, Yi Meng Li, Meredith Mickelson, Ming Lee Simmons, The Rose, Noah Beck, Campbell & Jett Puckett, Blake Gray, Tessa Brooks, Moritz J. Williams, Tara Yummy, Jake Webber, Joyce Wrice, Michael Rubin and more.

Neon Carnival

The late-night afterparty returned to Desert International Horse Park as one of the most exclusive events of the weekend. Presented by Patrón El Alto, the likes of Taylor Swift, Anderson .Paak, Busta Rhymes, Jon Batiste, Evan Ross and more danced the night away into the early hours of the morning.

Ed Banger & Friends in the Desert: Presented by House of the Dragon

Ahead of the June premiere of House of the Dragon season 2, Max partnered with house music label Ed Banger at the OCA Estate to kick off and celebrate the House of the Dragon Remix Challenge, which will invite fans and artists to remix the show’s theme song on Beatport. The April 13 party welcomed Benny Blanco, CJ Perry, A-Trak, Bonobo, The Dare, Mia Moretti, Mei Kwok, Shaun Ross, Zane, Marta Pozzan, Mishel Prada, Dorian Elektra and more. Also sponsored by Because Music, ROVE, FAQ Health, Red Bull, Liquid Death, Bold Vodka, Gem and Bolt, Super Bird, NON, Peroni, and Vacation, the afternoon featured dueling DJ sets by Ana Calderon vs. Tiffany Tyson, Breakbot vs. Irfane and Blond:ish vs. Pedro Winter.

Sonic Desert

On April 13, Coco-Cola Spiced and Topo Chico teamed up with BPM Music at 21 Arrows Ranch for a day party of DJ performances, festive activations and more. A number of reality stars and influencers flocked to the event—including Gleb Savchenko, Linzy Luu, Hunter Matthews, Dre Woodard, Isaiah Harmison, Sydney Schlachter and more—for an afternoon of drinks and bites courtesy of Coco-Cola Spiced, Topo Chico, Smartwater, Dulce Vida Tequila, Monster Energy beverages, Whipshots, Happy Thursday, Verb Caffeinated Energy Bars, St. James Iced Tea, Dang Brothers Pizza and The Boiling Crab. Guests were also treated to signature healing crystal-styled hats by Glo Design Lab and Drip IV Therapy treatments.

Steezy House of Reflections

Presented by Nike AirMax, the Steezy House of Reflections welcomed festival attendees to its mirrored interior to partake in its putting green, dancing to music by YAS and various DJs and sipping complimentary Red Bull. VIP visitors included Savannah Clarke, ASharlize True, Paravi, Brian Esperon, Kenneth Espiritu and Jarry Lee.

From Taylor Swift hitting the dance floor to a Sofi Tukker DJ set, this year’s Coachella parties were to be remembered.

