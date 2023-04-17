Coachella 2023 Weekend One: Most Memorable Moments

By: Haley Bosselman By: Haley Bosselman | | Culture Feature

Blackpink

The first weekend of the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival took place from April 14 to 16 in Indio, Calif. The infamous festival welcomed concert goers and top acts from around the world, setting the stage for history-making performances, an onslaught of special guests and magical music memories. See below for Coachella Weekend One’s best moments.

Bad Bunny makes history.

As the festival’s opening headliner, Bad Bunny became the first Latino solo artist to headline Coachella. The superstar’s set stretched 25 songs, which kicked off with “Tití Me Pregunto” and closed with “Después De Playa.” Special guests included Post Malone, Jowell & Randy, Jhayco and Ñengo Flow.

Blink-182 was added to the schedule less than 12 hours before the festival.

Last year, Tom DeLonge rejoined Blink-182 to the elation of many. The trio kicked up the level of surprise over the weekend when they joined the lineup less than 12 hours before the festival opened. It was the first time DeLonge has performed with Blink since 2014, making it an extra special 50 minutes as they blazed through fan favorites and longtime hits like “What’s My Age Again?,” “I Miss You,” “All The Small Things,” “Aliens Exist” “Anthem Part Two” and “Dumpweed.”

Kaytraminé has its live debut.

Earlier in April, DJ-producer Kaytranada and artist Aminé announced their next project would be a joint venture appropriately titled Kaytraminé, which included the release of their debut single, “4eva.” It was only a matter of time as Kaytranada made his way through his 21-song set that Aminé would pop out just as the performance headed into its final stretch. Before finishing with “Be Your Girl,” “The Worst in Me” and “Out of Time,” Kaytraminé brought “4eva” to life at the Outdoor Stage.

Blackpink makes history too.

On Saturday, Blackpink became the first Korean act to headline Coachella. The history-making set comes four years after they became the first K-pop girl group to perform at the festival. The quartet dominated and dazzled on the Coachella stage, marathoning through an 18-song set of impressive choreography, slick transitions, solo moments and their most popular songs.

Muna treats everyone to a little Boygenius.

Hardly a musical act has received more praise this year than Boygenius. The supergroup made up of Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker released their debut album on March 31, The Record, just less than a month before their slotted Coachella performance. But the trio showed up well before their Saturday set to join Muna for a performance of “Silk Chiffon,” on which Bridgers is featured.

Charli XCX welcomes Troye Sivan.

More than a decade into her career, pop innovator Charli XCX made it to Coachella. The British artist performed 13 songs, including a cover of Icona Pop’s “I Love It” (which she penned), “Vroom Vroom,” “Boys” and “Good Ones.” The set also included a special appearance from Troye Sivan during “1999.”

Frank Ocean made it to the desert.

After initially being set as a headliner for 2020, Frank Ocean finally did it. He headlined Coachella. Worries reverberated across the festival when the official YouTube livestream was canceled. But come late Sunday night, the famously elusive artist put on his first show in six years, which was cut short when Frank announced he had hit curfew.

