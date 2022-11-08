Watch Cher Go Full Superhero For Balmain

By: Kat Bein By: Kat Bein | | People Style & Beauty

Some celebrities step up to the plate and earn the title of role model, and some celebrities spend decades defying expectations and forging new moral paths to become downright super heroes—but there is only one Cher.

The award-winning singer, actress and activist only needs one name to turn heads and chance global perspective, and when it comes to fashion, she’s always used it as more than just a game of dress up. That’s what makes her the perfect candidate for Blamain’s new campaign, in promotion of its new handbag: the Blaze.

“Obviously, Cher’s history of successes, records, awards, activism and culturally defining moments makes it clear that she perfectly embodies the term trailblazer,” says Balmain Paris’ creative director Olivier Rousteing. “She’s been a daring pioneer for six decades, never slowing down and always pulling us along with her, as she marches forward.”

The Blaze collection of bags is centered around a foundation of fine leather that comes to life in distinct, eye-catching pops of shiny hardware, juxtaposing textures and a modern approach to Balmain's baroque roots.

“More than anything else, I wanted the Blaze to be a bag that was definitely going to be noticed,” Rousteing says. “As I explained to my team, I imagined these bags as being key components of the boldest entrances. For me, these designs evoke the impressive shields carried by the fearless superheroes of my youth—and I really love the idea of our Balmain Blaze adding an empowering sensation of invincibility as the perfect final touch for every ensemble.”

Campaign images feature Cher in a full Balmain bodysuit—the same one she wore when walking in the French fashion house’s latest Paris Fashion Week runway. In the accompanying video, we watch as the “Believe” superstar stalks through a dark and mysterious lair, grabbing her Blaze bag from the ether, ready for battle.

“All of us invent ourselves,” she says in a voice over. “Some of us just have more imagination than others.”

“She may have been crowned as the ‘Goddess of Pop,’” Rousteing says, “but she’s shown us that she can rule every possible musical genre—from folk to stadium rock—while somehow managing to move us to tears in her dramatic roles and, when she opts for comedy, making us laugh like nobody else can. ‘Style Icon’ doesn’t come close to describing her achievement of defining more than a half-century’s worth of fashion’s trends. And, in this challenging era, when we are compelled to fight for long-overdue changes, Cher’s impressive, long-term commitment to dedicated activism is definitely an example to all of us.”

The Blaze bags are now available via us.balmain.com.