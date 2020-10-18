Chelsea Handler Sells Renovated Bel Air Mansion for Double What She Paid

Nilam Mukherjee | January 13, 2021 | Home & Real Estate

After a decade of calling her Bel Air estate home, Chelsea Handler has finally let go of the first property she ever purchased.

According to a report by the New York Post, Handler sold the six-bedroom, seven-bathroom mansion for $10.5 million, nearly double the $5.9 million she paid in 2010.

In the midst of being a best-selling author, actress, producer, television host and activist, Handler put aside lots of time and effort into turning the new house into a home, perfecting every corner of the 5,572 square-foot estate. Her renovations included a meditation garden, a 50-foot pool, and a marble bath with a sauna and steam shower.

“It ended up being a great learning experience," Handler is quoted. "We tore the house apart, inside and out, while keeping the main frame. I had to move out a couple of times, and I did a lot of construction — but I just really wanted it to have that indoor-outdoor California vibe."

She contemplated listing the property for two years, and ultimately decided to close the chapter on this home for a fresh start at the beginning of the new year.

