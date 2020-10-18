At Modern Luxury, connection and community define who we are. We use cookies to improve the Modern Luxury experience - to personalize content and ads, to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic. We also may share information about your use of our site with our social media, advertising and analytics partners. We take your privacy seriously and want you to be aware that we have recently made changes to our Privacy Policy, which can be found here.

I AGREE
    

Parties

See More
Read More

October 18, 2020

El Tesoro Tequila and Los Angeles Confidential Magazine Celebrate Heritage
Read More

April 23, 2020

The National Basketball Wives Association And Morgan Stanley Teamed Up For A Virtual Party With A Purpose
Read More

February 26, 2020

Invited: High Note

People

See More
Read More

December 31, 2020

Here Are Our 22 Most Memorable Quotes of 2020
Read More

December 14, 2020

Dimetri Hogan Builds a Haven House in LA With Friends
Read More

December 2, 2020

Rose Colored Glasses: SAINt JHN Is 2020's Breakout Music Star

Food & Drink

See More

Home & Real Estate

See More
Read More

January 14, 2021

Meet 'The One,' The World's Largest Home, Now For Sale in Los Angeles
Read More

January 13, 2021

Chelsea Handler Sells Renovated Bel Air Mansion for Double What She Paid
Read More

January 8, 2021

The Hemsworth Brothers Sell Shared Malibu Home For $4.25 Million

Style & Beauty

See More
Read More

January 15, 2021

Zoom Ready: Step Up Your Style With These Chic Pieces
Read More

January 14, 2021

Paris Fashion Week 2021 Goes Digital During COVID
Read More

December 23, 2020

Davi & Bar Launches Activewear Brand Made by Women, for Women
Culture
Read More
Lifestyle
Read More
Watches & Jewelry
Read More
Magazine
Read More
Video
Read More
GreenGale Network
Read More
Media Kit
Read More

Search Our Site

Chelsea Handler Sells Renovated Bel Air Mansion for Double What She Paid

Nilam Mukherjee | January 13, 2021 | Home & Real Estate

Chelsea Handler

After a decade of calling her Bel Air estate home, Chelsea Handler has finally let go of the first property she ever purchased.

According to a report by the New York Post, Handler sold the six-bedroom, seven-bathroom mansion for $10.5 million, nearly double the $5.9 million she paid in 2010.

In the midst of being a best-selling author, actress, producer, television host and activist, Handler put aside lots of time and effort into turning the new house into a home, perfecting every corner of the 5,572 square-foot estate. Her renovations included a meditation garden, a 50-foot pool, and a marble bath with a sauna and steam shower.

See also: The Hemsworth Brothers Sell Shared Malibu Home For $4.25 Million

“It ended up being a great learning experience," Handler is quoted. "We tore the house apart, inside and out, while keeping the main frame. I had to move out a couple of times, and I did a lot of construction — but I just really wanted it to have that indoor-outdoor California vibe."

She contemplated listing the property for two years, and ultimately decided to close the chapter on this home for a fresh start at the beginning of the new year.

See pictures of the renovated house via the New York Post.

Tags: celebrity homes chelsea handler web-og celebrites

Photography by: Neilson Barnard

Read the digital edition from Modern Luxury

View Digital Edition

Click here to read  
the Digital Editions

or Subscribe to the Print Edition: