Channing Tatum Buys Charming Stone and Wood Farmhouse in Brentwood

By: Kat Bein | May 20, 2021 | Home & Real Estate

Life in the country isn’t all that bad, especially when you drop a piece of the country on the edge of Los Angeles.

Magic Mike star Channing Tatum quietly-purchased an unassuming yet stunning farmhouse in the northern neighborhood of Brentwood. According to a report by The Dirt, the actor paid $5.6 for the mid-century home which sits snug among .91 acres of luscious forest greenery.

Built in 1950, the 3,300-square-foot home boasts three bedrooms and three bathrooms including a guesthouse. The landscaping is magical, while the home’s exterior of stone and wood sets a relaxed fairy-tale tone. The interior is nothing but gorgeous, as the exposed stone and wood motif continues throughout.

Red brick floors welcome you to a vaulted entry. Utilitarian charm is baked right into the kitchen, with rough-finish cabinets and an exposed wood ceiling beam. Wood flooring matches with the stone walls, setting a neutral yet textural tone.

This romantic and rustic feeling carries into the formal dining area where a long wooden table and chairs sit beneath a chandelier. A wrought-iron chandelier also hangs in the living space. Wide open with a high ceiling and a broad window wall, a wide fireplace takes center stage with a cabin-like feel.

Other areas of the home brighten with white finishes. The bedrooms and bathrooms make the most of the natural light, and the backyard pool, set as naturally as can be in the form of a lagoon-style oasis, truly steals the show. There’s also a brick-laid patio for outdoor dining and entertaining. There’s even a hideaway sports court somewhere between the trees. What a lovely space to wander and explore.

No doubt Tatum will enjoy this charming and unique getaway. Just looking at the pictures feels like being miles away from the hustle and bustle of the city. It’ll be a welcome retreat from his busy film schedule. Tatum is currently announced in forthcoming projects Lost City of D and Wingmen, the latter being kept under wraps but described as an “R-rated musical comedy.” He’s also to appear in finished film Dog and America: The Motion Picture, currently in post-production.

Learn more about the recent purchase and see pictures of this one-of-a-kind home via The Dirt.