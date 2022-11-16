Academy Women's Luncheon And Chanel Celebrate Female Filmmakers At Academy Museum

By: Ramona Saviss By: Ramona Saviss | | Parties Movies

Women from all facets of the filmmaking community enjoyed an afternoon at the Academy Museum for The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences annual Women's Luncheon, presented by Chanel, on Wednesday, Nov. 16. Guests included stars Lucy Boynton, Claire Foy, Nazanin Boniadi, Ximena Lamadrid, Leslie Mann, Marlee Matlin, Sanaa Lathan, Rita Wilson and Tessa Thompson, plus songwriters Hildur Guðnadóttir and Diane Warren, and filmmakers and executives Dede Gardner, Euzhan Palcy, Gina Prince-Bythewood, Chinoye Chukwu, among others.

As the presenting sponsor, Chanel’s support of the Academy Gold Fellowship for Women reflects the fashion house’s commitment to the art of filmmaking and dedication to nurturing the next generation of women filmmakers.

Academy President Janet Yang welcomed guests, followed by Matlin, who introduced the presentation of the recipients of the 2022 Academy Gold Fellowship for Women, the Academy's program to support emerging women filmmakers. In its fifth year, the fellowship program is a one-year intensive that includes mentorship, access to networking opportunities and direct support for emerging female filmmakers. The two recipients of this year's fellowship included one in the US — Karishma Dube — with a prize of $35,000 and another international recipient — Oleksandra Kostina with €20,000.

Actor and human rights advocate Nazanin Boniadi moved the crowd with a keynote presentation. The Iranian born actress spoke of the human rights violations of the current Islamic regime in Iran. Her powerful speech called on the crowd of luminaries to use their platforms to post about the female-led revolution currently happening in Iran. Touching on the subject, an emotional Boniadi spoke of the murder of Mahsa Amini which sparked the revolution and the fight for "Women, Life, Freedom" and basic human rights that now has men and women standing shoulder to shoulder against the Islamic regime in Iran and across the globe. Following her speech, Boniadi received a standing ovation and was surrounded by stars lending their support.

