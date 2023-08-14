Try These 9 Celeb-Owned Tequilas and Drink with the Stars

By: Kat Bein By: Kat Bein | | Food & Drink People

It’s not enough for a brand to nab celebrity endorsement. These days, it’s all about celebrity co-ownership and one of the most popular markets for star-power is the world of sips and spirits.

While it might be very Cardi B to own your own vodka-infused whipped cream, many a familiar face has opted for the refined taste of top-shelf tequila.

From sports heroes to musical icons, A-list actors and more, here are seven celebrity-driven tequila brands—and why they’re actually worth drinking.

Michael Jordan’s Cincoro

Michael Jordan isn’t the only NBA powerhouse behind this gold-plated brand. The Black Cat is joined in this venture by Celtics owners Emilia Fazzalari and Qye Grousbeck, Lakers owner Jeanie Buss and Bucks owner Wes Edens. Harvesting 100 percent blue weber agave from the highland and lowlands of Jalisco, Mexico, CIncoro crafts a smooth sip with a long finish. The bottle is quite stunning, too, taking inspiration from the agave leaf and topped with a crown.

Dwayne Johnson’s Teremana

Teremama means “spirit of the Earth,” and Dwyane “The Rock” Johnson's small-batch tequila company lives up to the name with sustainable practices. The agave leaves are grown in a small Mexican town in the Jalisco highlands, brick-oven roasted for three days to bring out bright citrus flavors, and fermented in copper pot stills by local artisans. Teremano is sold in three expressions, including a blanco, a reposado and a new añejo.

Kylie Jenner’s 818

Named for Kylie Jenner’s north Los Angeles area code of 818, this award-winning tequila is made on family-owned farms in Jalisco, Mexico, and aims for the smoothest taste on the market. The blanco brings sweet agave and vanilla notes with a hint of tropical citrus and an aroma of lemongrass. The reposado is deeper, with notes of caramel and vanilla, with an aroma that brings honey and fruit. It’s aged in French and American oak barrels for a minimum of three months to get its golden hue. The añejo is likewise aged for more than one year, and it brings a sweet flavor with herbal notes and an aroma of caramel, toasted nuts, orange peel, chocolate and toffee. There is one more level of exclusivity with the Eight Reserve, and if you ever see that on offer, grab a glass.

Kevin Hart’s Gran Coramino

Popular funnyman Kevin Hart teamed with 11th-generation tequila maker Juan Domingo Beckmann to craft a high-end tequila that will bring joy to any and every evening. It comes in two expressions, including a reposado cristalino and an añejo which are both roasted in a traditional stone oven and barrel-aged. The Cristalino and finished in California cabernet wine casks and slow filtered to give it a translucent finish, which is different than most Reposados. The añejo is aged and blended in former cognac casks, which is likewise unique in the celeb tequila trade.

Nick Jonas’ Villa One

For this award-winning, 100 percent blue weber agave brand, the Jonas brother teamed with American designer John Varvatos. Villa One hones its flavor with herbaceous and earthy Lowland notes, then sweetens it up with hints of fruit and agave. The profile was perfected by Master Distiller Arturo Fuentes, who boasts three decades of experience in the world of cognacs, Champagne as well as barrel-aged tequila. The slow-cooked spirit is available in silver, reposado and añejo varieties.

Rita Ora’s Próspero

British pop powerhouse Rita Ora keeps her brand all about the ladies. Próspero boasts a unique flavor designed by Master Distiller Stella Anguiano, who sought a smooth and elegant balance for this handmade tequila. The two work in tandem to create a beautiful product, with available expressions of blanco, reposado and añejo. Check the brand website to find Ora’s own personal margarita recipe, the Rita Rita.

George Clooney’s Casamigos

George Clooney has always been a man’s man and a hit with the ladies. Why would his tequila brand be any different? The actor teamed with entertainment businessman Rande Gerber and entrepreneur Mike Meldman on the venture, and this house of friends is all about the celebration. Casamigos is made to be sipped straight or enjoyed shot by shot. It's not meant to be covered by salt, lime or any other flavors—although, if you want to make a margarita, no one is going to stop you. The bottles come in blanco, reposado and añejo varieties, and Casamigos also makes mezcal.

Lykke Li’s Yola Mezcal

Speaking of mezcal, indie songstress Lykke Li co-runs another strong female brand that makes just that. She’s joined by chef and stylist Gina Correll Aglietti and Yola Jimenez, the namesake of the brand. Yola mezcal's recipe has been passed down by Jimenez grandmother, who perfected the practice in 1971. The company employs an all-female staff in Oaxaca, and it even holds its own femme-forward music festival, Yola Día.

Carlos Santana’s Casa Noble

Okay, the great guitar legend Carlos Santana did not found Casa Noble. That honor goes to maestro tequila Jose "Pepe" Hermosillo, but Santana did join on as a co-owner in 2011. This tequila is triple-distilled and certified organic, grown with 100 percent blue weber agave in the highlands of Jalisco. It comes in blanco, reposado and añejo varieties. Look for Santana’s reserve extra anejo with notes of cherry and pear for an ultra-refined taste.

