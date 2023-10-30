Cindy Crawford, Rande Gerber Dress As Sandy And Danny From 'Grease' For Casamigos Halloween Party

By: Denise Warner By: Denise Warner | | People Entertainment

Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber went all out at the Casamigos Halloween party.

For the annual star-studded event, held at a private Beverly Hills home on Oct. 27, Gerber and Crawford donned Danny and Sandy costumes from the film Grease. Their daughter Kaia Gerber and her boyfriend Austin Butler went as Edie Sedgwick and Andy Warhol, pictured above.

Paris Hilton arrived as "flight attendant" Britney Spears from the "Toxic" video. Jessica Alba also paid tribute to the pop princess, wearing a gold and glitter bodysuit, another "Toxic" look. Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly were Gogo Yubari and Beatrix Kiddo from Kill Bill, respectively.

Other attendees included Glen Powell, Justin Bieber, Tobey Maguire, Saweetie, Jodie Turner-Smith and more.

See the looks below!

Paris Hilton

Jessica Alba

Megan Fox

