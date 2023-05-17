Carrie Underwood's Top 10 Songs of All Time

By Camryn Wilneff By Camryn Wilneff | | People Music



Photo by Benjamin Lozovsky/BFA.com

Before you catch Carrie Underwood's REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency at Vegas' Resorts World Theatre from June 21 to Dec. 16, take a look back at the eight-time Grammy winner's greatest hits.

Featured on her debut album Some Hearts, powerful ballad “Before He Cheats” is one of Underwood’s most popular songs. In addition to winning the Grammy for Best Country Song in 2008, the track is one of the best-selling country songs of all time and was the first to sell more than two million digital copies.

Recorded alongside country star Jason Aldean, “If I Didn’t Love You” is a soulful duet that describes the difficulties of moving on after a breakup. Underwood and Aldean took home the Academy of Country Music Award for Single of the Year, and the tune reached the #2 spot on the Billboard Hot Country Songs list after its release in 2021.

Underwood’s collaboration with Miranda Lambert, “Somethin’ Bad,” broke through the boundaries of country rock when the duo performed it at the 2014 CMT Music Awards. The chart-topping single also became the basis for Underwood’s iconic NBC Sunday Night Football anthem, “Oh, Sunday Night.”

Inspired by '80s music, the title track to Underwood’s fourth studio album Blown Away seamlessly blends country and pop sounds. The heated ballad climbed to #20 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts and won two Grammy awards, including Best Country Song.

Underwood performed this emotive pop country song—featured on her newest album, Denim & Rhinestones—for the first time live at the 2022 Grammys ceremony. Releasing it marked a major milestone for the singer, as it was her 30th Top 10 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart.

Another hit on Denim & Rhinestones, “Hate My Heart” is a dance-worthy tune that pays homage to 1990s and early-2000s country and rock hits. Co-written by Underwood, the high-energy song made it to the 21st spot on the Billboard Country Airplay list.

In 2005, Underwood released her soulful Grammy-winning hit “Jesus, Take the Wheel.” Not only did the multi-platinum record launch her into stardom, but it is still one of her most popular and beloved ballads.

Written by and recorded alongside Keith Urban, the country star’s upbeat and catchy tune “The Fighter” mimics a passionate conversation between a couple. The duo took the stage at the 2017 Grammys, Academy of Country Music Awards and CMT Music Awards to perform show-stopping renditions of their iconic musical collaboration.

“Church Bells” is another one of Underwood’s powerful singles that tells the story of a woman who decides to seek revenge on her husband. The country pop song rose to #1 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart in 2016 and earned a spot on the Hot 100.

The country superstar took home her seventh Grammy for soulful ballad “Something in the Water,” which was released on her Greatest Hits: Decade #1 album in 2014. Two years later, Underwood returned to the American Idol stage to perform the song for the show’s 15th season finale.