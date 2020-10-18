At Modern Luxury, connection and community define who we are. We use cookies to improve the Modern Luxury experience - to personalize content and ads, to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic. We also may share information about your use of our site with our social media, advertising and analytics partners. We take your privacy seriously and want you to be aware that we have recently made changes to our Privacy Policy, which can be found here.

October 18, 2020

El Tesoro Tequila and Los Angeles Confidential Magazine Celebrate Heritage
April 23, 2020

The National Basketball Wives Association And Morgan Stanley Teamed Up For A Virtual Party With A Purpose
February 26, 2020

Invited: High Note

February 10, 2021

Singer-Songwriter Tayla Parx Is Coping Just Fine
January 25, 2021

Actor Leslie Odom Jr. on Life After 'Hamilton'
January 25, 2021

Hailee Steinfeld Reimagines The Period Piece With 'Dickinson'

February 24, 2021

The 5 Best Bedtime Teas for Sleep in 2021
February 24, 2021

Weekly Recipe: John Legend's Crispy Quesadillas
February 19, 2021

7 Delicious Margarita Recipes From Celebrity Caterer Andrea Correale

February 23, 2021

Justin and Hailey Bieber's Beverley Hills Home Sold Fully Furnished
February 18, 2021

Cara & Poppy Delevingne List Tropical 'Dream House' in Hollywood Hills
February 17, 2021

Diplo Lists $2.69 Million Hollywood Hills Home

February 24, 2021

Crypto Fashion Week 2021 Welcomes The Future With Speakers, Workshops
February 24, 2021

See Simone Rocha's 'Fragile Rebels' Fall 2021 Collection
February 23, 2021

See Coach's Fall 2021 Collection Feat. Michael B. Jordan, Megan Thee Stallion
Cara & Poppy Delevingne List Tropical 'Dream House' in Hollywood Hills

| February 18, 2021 | Home & Real Estate

Cara and Poppy Delevigne

The sister act is closing up shop, at least on one home. Last week, models and actresses Cara and Poppy Delevingne listed their Hollywood Hills estate for $3.75 million, Mansion Global reports.

The house, built in 1950, was featured in a 2019 profile by Architectural Design following the Delevingnes’ renovations. They claimed it was their “sister dream house” and redesigned it in a colorful, tropical Bohemian style over the past four years.

See also: Tyra Banks Buys Very ‘80s Malibu Home for $7.4 Million

The white stucco home is covered in a lush vine canopy, disguising the rainbow that lies inside. Upon entry, the foyer is painted a stark emerald green and comes complete with a “rattan monkey chandelier.” Palm leaf wallpaper decks the bar and graces seat cushions inside and outside the home, creating a clean yet lively design.

The monochromatic white makes a reappearance in the kitchen, though the sisters left their colorful mark on each of the home’s four bedrooms with bright, geometric patterns and hand-painted bird wallpaper. Wildest and most charming of all are the queen-sized, bamboo bunk beds in the guest room. The tropical theme carries into a bonus space, which the listing says could be used as a recording studio.

See also: Diplo Lists $2.69 Million Hollywood Hills Home

A second-floor, wrap-around balcony provides an overview of the backyard’s pool, spa, barbecue and fire pit. A second dining area is hidden away under the trees near the edge of the property.

Cara, a 28-year-old actress, bought the house with model Poppy, 34, from Cara’s “Suicide Squad” co-star Jared Leto in 2017. We can’t say why the sisters put up their beloved home, but this is a good time to sell a luxury home in the LA market. Prices have actually increased during the pandemic. In January, L.A. county homes between $2 million and $5 million saw the largest activity spike of any price segment.

The listing is managed by Ann Eysenring of The Agency. Read more about the Delevingne sisters’ home via Mansion Global and see pictures of the stunning estate in Architectural Digest.

Tags: cara delevingne hollywood poppy delevingne web-og

Photography by: David M. Benett

