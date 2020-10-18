Cara & Poppy Delevingne List Tropical 'Dream House' in Hollywood Hills

| February 18, 2021 | Home & Real Estate

The sister act is closing up shop, at least on one home. Last week, models and actresses Cara and Poppy Delevingne listed their Hollywood Hills estate for $3.75 million, Mansion Global reports.

The house, built in 1950, was featured in a 2019 profile by Architectural Design following the Delevingnes’ renovations. They claimed it was their “sister dream house” and redesigned it in a colorful, tropical Bohemian style over the past four years.

The white stucco home is covered in a lush vine canopy, disguising the rainbow that lies inside. Upon entry, the foyer is painted a stark emerald green and comes complete with a “rattan monkey chandelier.” Palm leaf wallpaper decks the bar and graces seat cushions inside and outside the home, creating a clean yet lively design.

The monochromatic white makes a reappearance in the kitchen, though the sisters left their colorful mark on each of the home’s four bedrooms with bright, geometric patterns and hand-painted bird wallpaper. Wildest and most charming of all are the queen-sized, bamboo bunk beds in the guest room. The tropical theme carries into a bonus space, which the listing says could be used as a recording studio.

A second-floor, wrap-around balcony provides an overview of the backyard’s pool, spa, barbecue and fire pit. A second dining area is hidden away under the trees near the edge of the property.

Cara, a 28-year-old actress, bought the house with model Poppy, 34, from Cara’s “Suicide Squad” co-star Jared Leto in 2017. We can’t say why the sisters put up their beloved home, but this is a good time to sell a luxury home in the LA market. Prices have actually increased during the pandemic. In January, L.A. county homes between $2 million and $5 million saw the largest activity spike of any price segment.

The listing is managed by Ann Eysenring of The Agency. Read more about the Delevingne sisters’ home via Mansion Global and see pictures of the stunning estate in Architectural Digest.