Vanessa Hudgens and Oliver Trevena Hosted Caliwater Escape Wellness Weekend in Joshua Tree to Launch Their New Cactus Water Beverage​

The​ Caliwater Escape hosted by brand co-founders Vanessa Hudgens and Oliver Trevena was held in Joshua Tree at the Mojave Moon Ranch (a one-of-a-kind estate designed by Morgan Brown) ​to ​celebrate the official launch of their new cactus water beverage, Caliwater, and presented by Outdoorsy.

Caliwater is defined by a drive to create innovative, fresh functional beverages that connect us to the Earth and to one another. Inspired by the lush and varied landscapes of California, Trevena and Hudgens looked to their own desert regions to locally source prickly pear cactus fruit for their new canned drink, known for its rare and potent healthful properties, so what better backdrop for their launch weekend, then a California desert getaway.

Guests at the weekend-long desert retreat experienced life under the stars, staying in airstreams, campers and RVs from Outdoorsy. Talent attendees at the exclusive #CaliwaterEscape included a range of actors, models, influencers and industry VIPS. Some of the names included Ross Butler and fellow 13 Reasons Why co-stars Alisha Boe, Justin Prentice, Anne Winters, Brandon Flynn, and Brandon Larracuente, Ashlee Simpson Ross and Evan Ross, Bazzi, Bria Vinaite (The Florida Project), Carmela Zumbado (You), Derek Hough, Serinda Swan (HBO Ballers), Natalie Alyn Lind (Big Sky/ABC), Zelda Williams, Kat McNamera, Emeraude Toubia, Alexander Deleon, Haley Reinhart, Luke Baines, and Courtney Dietz, among several others.

The festive weekend in the desert included DJ sets by Ruckus, Zen Freeman and GG Magree, with an incredible performance by musician Barns Courtney. Guests danced the night away under the stars and hung poolside all day long enjoying delicious cocktails at the Resorts World bar such as the 'JAJA Caliwater Escape' from The Chainsmokers’ JAJA Tequila, 'Socali Mojave Mojito' by SoCal Rum, Calamity Gin, and 'Cali Style' Desert Mule by Dos Hombres Mezcal. ​ ​Refreshing white, rose and sparkling rose wines were provided by Malibu Rocky Oaks Estate Vineyards. The weekend kicked off with a beautiful poolside picnic with superfood bowls by VitaBowl. Poolside attendees also changed into eco-friendly fashion forward footwear styles from Cool Planet, the new sustainable line by Steve Madden made with the earth in mind. For every pair sold, they plant a tree.

The weekend also featured a bevvy of wellness and beauty activations such as yoga, Cryotherapy and massages by Artha, featuring cactus-based transformative skin products and lotions from MIAGE Skincare, tarot reading, reiki and sound baths and more. Morning yoga followed fresh Dragonfly Coffee Roasters and Mean Green juice from VitaJuice. Timeless Vapes were also on hand in a customized RV offering their clean and effective cannabis medicine vapes to the VIP attendees. (timelessvapes.com)

Caliwater is also officially partnered with No Kid Hungry in their fight to end childhood hunger and has pledged to donate $1million by April 2022.

Caliwater is a functional beverage with the benefits of cactus water including being high in antioxidants (which is great for the skin), known to reduce cholesterol levels, offers a natural elimination of hangovers, regulates blood sugar levels, and possess antiviral properties. Only 25 calories per can, organic, vegan, Kosher and non GMO. Prickly Pear Cactus Fruit, known for its rare and potent healthful properties, is brought to life in this all new delicious yet hydrating canned beverage product.

Visit them at www.drinkcaliwater.com