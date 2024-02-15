Everything You Need To Know About Cali Vibes Festival In Long Beach

By: Caroline Dominic-Giordano By: Caroline Dominic-Giordano | | Culture Lifestyle

Cali Vibes Festival will take over Long Beach for President’s Day weekend. Read on for everything you need to know about attending.

The Basics

Cali Vibes Festival is a three-day music festival that takes place at Marina Green Park in Long Beach from Feb. 16 through February 18. The venue opens each day at noon with a diverse lineup of music artists throughout the day, with set times and talent subject to change. To note, this festival operates on a cashless system and only accepts credit cards, contactless payments and options for converting cash to prepaid Visa cards.

Bag Policy

Bags are allowed here! However, there are size limits and certain items you can’t bring in. Concertgoers can bring up to medium-sized backpacks (18” x 13” x 8.5”), phones, cameras, hats, non-aerosol sunscreen, sunglasses, towels, sealed water bottles and other essential items. Prohibited items include aerosol products, illegal drugs, chairs, drones, weapons and any outside food or beverages. For a full list of what is not allowed at the Cali Vibes Festival, view the bag policy on its website.

Artist Lineup

The festival offers a variety of music artists each day including Gwen Stefani, Slightly Stoopid, Sublime with Rome, Iration, Shaggy, Common Kings, Wiz Khalifa, Sean Paul, The Interrupters, Rebelution, The Roots, Ice Cube, Too $hort and more.

Arrival

The festival does offer the option to reserve local Long Beach parking on its website. You can also consider taking the Metro A Line instead, heading towards Long Beach and exiting at 1st Street Station for easy access to the festival. From the station, it is only a fifteen-minute walk to the festival. The Metro also offers park-and-ride lots with parking for $3.00 per day. Attendees can also explore the city of Long Beach by bike, with accessible bike parking options near the metro station and Shoreline Dr., although bike parking spots are limited. Electric scooter parking is available as well along Shoreline Dr and Pine. If you are using rideshare options, the drop-off and pick-up zone is on W. Shoreline Dr. or you can get a ride along Ocean Boulevard, which is just a short walk from the venue. Be prepared for long wait times and price surges if you are using rideshare apps and while you wait, you can explore downtown Long Beach attractions nearby. Learn more on the festival website.

Where To Eat

If you get hungry, the festival has various food trucks and featured food booths with something for everyone. Some of the food options include Dave’s Hot Chicken, Island Time Hawaiian BBQ, Monty’s Good Burger (plant-based), D.R.E.A.M. Donut Truck and more. The festival also offers a variety of drinks for purchase, such as specialty cocktails, beer, wine and micheladas.

Featuring a solid lineup of SoCal-favorite artists, Cali Vibes Fest is sure to be a fun weekend.

