Caitlin Clark in Prada, Cameron Brink in Balmain: The Winning Looks Of The 2024 WNBA Draft
By: Kat Bein|April 16, 2024
Angel Reese, Caitlin Clark, Cameron Brink
Who knew the WNBA draft would be a runway?
The ladies of the 2024 draft stepped out in style, from Cameron Brink in Balmain and Jimmy Choo, to Caitlin Clark in Prada (marking the first time the Italian fashion house has dressed an athlete for the draft across the WNBA and NBA). Clark finished her look with the Carved Chain Stud Earrings, Spear Flex Cuff and Icon Bracelets from John Hardy.