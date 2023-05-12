Businesses for Good: The Freedom Era Joins Charity Water's Efforts to Provide Clean Water

By Tedfuel By Tedfuel | | Lifestyle Sponsored Post

In a world where access to clean drinking water is still a struggle for many people, the partnership between The Freedom Era and Charity Water is a shining example of the power of business to create positive change. The Freedom Era, a global community that empowers individuals to create a life of freedom through entrepreneurship, personal development, and social impact, has joined forces with Charity Water, a non-profit organization dedicated to providing clean and safe drinking water to people in developing countries. This article explores the partnership between these two organizations and the positive impact they are making on the world.

About The Freedom Era

The Freedom Era is a worldwide network that enables individuals to cultivate a life of independence through entrepreneurship, personal growth, and community service. The community is built around the belief that everyone has the potential to create a life they love, regardless of their background or circumstances.

Through its programs and resources, The Freedom Era provides its members with the tools and support they need to build successful businesses and make a positive impact in their communities. The community is made up of like-minded individuals who are passionate about creating a better world, and who believe that by working together, they can achieve more than they could on their own.

One of the most inspiring aspects of The Freedom Era is its focus on personal development. The community believes that in order to be successful in business and in life, it's essential to cultivate a growth mindset and continuously work on developing oneself. By providing its members with access to training, coaching, and mentorship, The Freedom Era helps individuals become the best version of themselves, both personally and professionally.

The Freedom Era Partners with Charity Water

In addition to empowering individuals to create a life of freedom through entrepreneurship, personal development, and social impact, The Freedom Era is committed to making a difference in the world through its partnership with Charity Water. The community believes that access to clean and safe drinking water is a fundamental human right and is dedicated to supporting Charity Water's mission to bring clean water to every person on the planet.

Through its fundraising efforts and awareness campaigns, The Freedom Era is actively contributing to Charity Water's efforts to provide sustainable solutions to the global water crisis. By lending a hand to Charity Water, The Freedom Era is taking concrete steps towards creating a world where everyone has the opportunity to thrive and live a life of freedom.

In their most recent community event, Celebrate, held in December 2022, The Freedom Era raised $41,000 AUD for Charity Water, which will bring clean water to 789 people.

The entire community was a part of this incredible initiative, which aligns with The Freedom Era's core values of giving back and making a difference. The Freedom Era's extended community partner, AUSloans, also contributed $4,000 in support of the cause. AUSloans is one of Australia's top-performing brokerages within the country's largest privately-owned finance brokerage. Their personal tagline is "Holding your best interests at the forefront of everything we do," and they are one of The Freedom Era's finance partners.

The Freedom Era, as a business, donated $30,000 AUD to Charity Water, showing their commitment to contribute a portion of their membership fees each month to different charities. This not only helps grow their business to support education in becoming professional affiliate marketers but also supports those in need.

As Rebekah L Femia, Kristie X Ord, and the entire team of The Freedom Era, said, "As wildly wealthy visionaries, as our income grows, so does our capacity to do good in the world." They are proud to be heart-centered business owners who value and prioritize giving back to make the world a better place.

The Freedom Era believes that expressing gratitude when you have nothing, your attitude when you fall, and your capacity for charity when you have everything are the three things that define who you are. By partnering with Charity Water, The Freedom Era aims to be a part of global change by contributing to charities and circulating money throughout the planet.

About Charity Water

Charity Water is a non-profit organization founded in 2006 by Scott Harrison, a former nightclub promoter from New York City. The organization's mission is to provide clean and safe drinking water to people in developing countries.

Harrison's personal journey and experiences in the nightclub industry inspired him to start Charity Water. After several years of promoting parties and events, Harrison found himself feeling unfulfilled and disillusioned with his life. He decided to take a break from his career and travel to Liberia, West Africa, where he witnessed the devastating effects of the lack of clean drinking water.

Harrison was struck by the fact that millions of people around the world did not have access to clean and safe drinking water, and that this problem could be solved with relatively simple and inexpensive solutions. He returned to New York with a new mission: to create a non-profit organization that would help bring clean water to people in need.

Charity Water started small, with Harrison using his own personal funds to launch the organization. Since then, it has grown significantly and has raised over $500 million to fund water projects in 29 countries. The organization's work has brought clean water to over 12 million people, and it has funded over 59,000 water projects, including wells, filtration systems, and rainwater harvesting systems.

Scott Harrison has been the CEO of Charity Water since its founding. He has been recognized for his work with numerous awards, including the World Economic Forum's Young Global Leader and the United Nations Global Compassion Award. He is also a New York Times best-selling author, with his book, "Thirst: A Story of Redemption, Compassion, and a Mission to Bring Clean Water to the World," detailing his personal journey and the founding of Charity Water.

The organization has raised $370 million since its inception and continues to make a positive impact on people's lives worldwide. Charity Water works with local experts and community members to find the best sustainable solution in each place where they work, whether it’s a well, a piped system, a BioSand Filter, or a system for harvesting rainwater.

Conclusion

The partnership between The Freedom Era and Charity Water is a powerful example of how businesses can make a positive impact on the world. The Freedom Era is a heart-centered business that values and prioritizes giving back to make the world a better place.

The Freedom Era's commitment to giving back not only supports those in need but also inspires their community to make a positive impact on the world. By working together, businesses and non-profit organizations like Charity Water can create a better future for everyone.