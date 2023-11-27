People, Style & Beauty,

Burberry just released the official campaign visuals for its Spring 2024 collection, and the star-studded pics are stunning.

The campaign is full of multi-disciplinary talent with plenty of star power, featuring images of English footballer Bukayo Saka, Gorillaz and Blur frontman Damon Albarn, Irish actress and singer Jessie Buckley, Korean actress Jun Ji-Hyun and more.

The stars are dressed in head-to-toe Burberry, showcased in the shimmering streets of London. Photographed and filmed by UK-based photographer Tyrone Lebon, the campaign sticks with the Burberry Streets theme which first kicked off in September. The angle refocus on the brand’s British heritage and aims to bring modern British luxury to life in new ways.

Featuring both men’s and womenswear, the collection features tailored pants and blazers, strapless dresses, coats and vests galore, and even a Canadian tuxedo lined with red floral fabric. The campaign is an expression of the quintessential British wardrobe archetypes. Key pieces of the collection include trench coats, blanket capes, parkas, and aviator and bomber jackets.

Your eyes aren’t playing tricks on you. The iconic Burberry check is showcased in a psychedelic new light—warped and wavy and contrasting against bold new argyle, floral and plaid prints. The colors of the collection feature a bold twist on classic spring pastels, with colors like sherbet, cameo, ivy, rhubarb, khaki, trench, knight blue, black and white.

Faux fur collars and hats are on display, breathing texture and luxury into traditional trench coats. A head-to-toe green rose print ensemble stands out, with printed tights, knee-length shorts and a zippered moto jacket—even the bag is coming up roses.

See more images from Burberry’s Spring 2024 campaign below, and learn more at burberry.com.