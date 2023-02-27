BTS' JHope Named As Louis Vuitton Ambassador

By: The Editors By: The Editors | | People Style & Beauty

Louis Vuitton has recently announced that BTS singer JHope will be its new brand ambassador. In a series of Instagram captions, the luxury fashion house expressed their excitement to welcome the talented South Korean artist into the Louis Vuitton family.

JHope, whose real name is Jung Hoseok, is a rapper, singer, songwriter and music producer, known for his dynamic performances as a member of the world-renowned K-pop group BTS. He has also garnered attention for his fashion sense, often experimenting with bold prints and bright colors.

The first Instagram post features JHope wearing a sleek Louis Vuitton suit and sunglasses, with the caption reading, "The Maison is pleased to announce that the world-renowned rapper-singer-songwriter, and music producer will be joining as new House Ambassador." The post was met with excitement and support from fans worldwide, who praised the brand for recognizing JHope's unique style and personality.

In a second post, Louis Vuitton shared a behind-the-scenes look at JHope's photoshoot for the brand, with the caption reading, "Louis Vuitton House Ambassador. The Maison is delighted to welcome the South Korean artist, who brings his unique charm and style to this exciting new chapter." The post highlights JHope's creativity and self-expression, qualities that align perfectly with Louis Vuitton's values.

JHope joins a long list of high-profile celebrities and artists who have collaborated with Louis Vuitton, including Alicia Vikander, Emma Stone and Léa Seydoux. The brand's collaboration with JHope is expected to be a memorable one, as his energy and charisma perfectly embody the Louis Vuitton spirit.

In the final post, Louis Vuitton shared an image of JHope with the caption, "Beloved by fans globally for his upbeat energy and creative musical direction, the BTS member joins as the latest Louis Vuitton House Ambassador." The post celebrates JHope's global appeal and cements his place as a fashion icon in the industry.

BTS continues to dominate the music industry worldwide, releasing several chart-topping albums, singles and music videos. The group has broken numerous records, including becoming the first Korean act to top the Billboard Hot 100 chart with its hit single "Dynamite" in 2020.

JHope has also released several successful solo projects, including his mixtape Hope World, which debuted at No. 63 on the Billboard 200 chart in 2018. He also collaborated with Becky G on the single "Chicken Noodle Soup," which was a commercial success in Korea and around the world.

In addition to his recent partnership with Louis Vuitton, JHope has been an ambassador for Fila and has been featured in several high-profile fashion magazines. He's also been active in philanthropy, donating money to various causes, including education and music programs. In 2020, he donated more than $100,000 to a charity that helps children with disabilities in Korea.

Fans of JHope and BTS can expect to see the artist sporting Louis Vuitton designs in upcoming campaigns and events, as the brand continues to push the boundaries of luxury fashion and self-expression. Learn more via louisvuitton.com.

