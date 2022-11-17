Why Brooklyn Peltz Beckham Wants You To Pay Attention To Sake

By: Haley Bosselman By: Haley Bosselman | | Culture Food & Drink

Brooklyn Peltz Beckham is expanding his resume once again.

The model turned media personality is now officially a founder and partner of WESAKE, a canned premium-grade Japanese Junmai Ginjo sake. In tandem, the partnership marks the launch of a new content series developed alongside the Sake School of America highlighting sake experts.

“I’ve always had a profound respect and intrigue for Japanese culture. Through my travels, love of cooking and experimenting with new flavors, I was introduced to sake and felt immediately drawn to the taste,'' said Peltz Beckham. “Sake deserves attention—there’s a gap in the road. Everyone’s tried it, but most don’t know the history behind it. I’m still learning a lot about the category! I’m excited to share my journey in sake education and I’m hopeful WESAKE will help others understand that you can enjoy sake anywhere, anytime, with any food, and with anyone.”

Made with one of the oldest sake breweries in Japan, WESAKE promises a bright, elegant beverage for seasoned sake enthusiasts and new fans alike. It sources its Yamada Nishiki sake rice from the mountains of Hyōgo prefecture and exclusively uses Nada spring water, which flows through the Rokkō mountains.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WESAKE (@drinkwesake)

WESAKE was first founded in 2021 by Pablo Rivera, who spent years at ZX Ventures/AB InBev and rethinking how consumers approach new beverages. His aim was to take the traditional Japanese beverage beyond sushi bars.

“I treat sake as an everyday drink. But for many, sake remains a mystery,” says Rivera, co-founder of WESAKE. “While other categories have long dominated the attention of the American consumer, I believe it’s sake’s turn to take the spotlight, and Brooklyn has the passion and platform to do just that. Additionally, we’re humbled to be a member of the Sake Brewers Association of North America and contribute to the growth and awareness of this amazing beverage. We are excited to have Brooklyn on board to help raise overall awareness for the category and support our vision of making sake a part of everyday life.”

WESAKE has an ABV of 13% and comes in 200 mL cans. The non-GMO, Vegan-friendly, gluten-free drink is available across the U.S. through the brand website and at retailers in select markets, including California, Colorado, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, New York and Tennessee.

See also: How To Make A Martini According To Stanley Tucci