My Favorite Things: Bre Tiesi Unwraps Her Holiday Plans, ‘Selling Sunset' Season 7 Details, More

By: Haley Bosselman By: Haley Bosselman | | People

Selling Sunset star Bre Tiesi may be a certified expert in all things real estate, but she also knows a thing or two about gearing up for the holidays. Ahead of the Netflix series’ season 7 premiere, we caught up with Tiesi to learn her secret to navigating the holidays, making Christmas special for her son and what’s on her wishlist.

The holidays are practically here! What gift plans do you have for your son?

At his age, it's honestly all learning toys and experiences together. I get a few “toys,” but he's so little he doesn't seem to care for anything. I kinda love it.

What are your other favorite luxury baby necessities?

My Fendi diaper bag and my Versace stroller are def luxury items I love!

What is on your holiday wishlist?

My wishlist is longggg! I've been looking to get a horse—kinda random ha—but my son loves them as much as I do and I think it would be a lot of fun for us!

Moms always deserve the best. If you were to treat yourself to one holiday present this year, what would it be and why?

I would treat myself to a vacation where I had one full day of laying on the beach, reading and hitting the spa, then spending the rest of the day with my son

What is your secret to navigating the holiday season on top of work and being a mom?

My secret is I do everything months in advance! Halloween is today, yet I've been planning Christmas for the last few weeks and I’m almost done!

The holidays are such a special time of year. What are your favorite traditions?

My favorite thing to do every weekend during the holidays is doing something holiday-related with my son, family or friends. On Christmas Eve, one of my parents would have us and we would open one present and on Christmas morning, we would open the rest. I plan to make sure I go over the top for Ledgy! I have milk, cookies, carrots, etc. Nick will be coming as Santa again!

Plenty of parties are around the corner. What’s the key to putting together a holiday party outfit, and are there any fashion trends you’re really into that can be incorporated?

ALWAYS fashion. I will usually pick a color for the year and stick to that around the house, the presents and what I'm wearing!

What do you love most about the holidays?

I love everything about the holidays from the music and the decor to the weather change and the activities and experiences that turn into memories!

What are you most excited for fans to see/what can fans look forward to in the upcoming season of Selling Sunset?

I think seeing a little more into my personality and humor. I may even show some of my life outside the office (wink wink).

Selling Sunset season 7 is now streaming on Netflix.

See also: Wrapped Amor: How Costume Design Built Mollie Burkhart In ‘Killers Of The Flower Moon'