Boric Acid: The Key Ingredient Behind Lulu's Holistics' Best Selling Product

Sponsored Post

There’s been much talk about the so-called Yoni pearls, the little pouches that are supposed to work like a vaginal detox after being inserted and left for prolonged periods—sometimes more than a whole day. These pouches are usually made with some sorts of plants.

When unpacking the practice of using Yoni pearls, it quickly becomes obvious there’s something wrong with them. For one, leaving anything in the vagina for a prolonged period might cause adverse effects; there’s a reason why the FDA suggests exchanging tampons after eight hours max.

Next, there’s the fact that vaginas don’t generally need a detox. Not that there’s anything wrong with personal hygiene, but implementing that ubiquitous, vague, almost marketing-speak term “detox” doesn’t explain what people should do if they notice, for example, a strange and smelly discharge.

Finally, even the plants that are commonly used might not be the best solution to tackle the real problems of, for example, bacterial vaginosis or candidiasis. Instead, there’s something else that’s been used for ages to treat reproductive health issues successfully. It’s called boric acid, and it’s the ingredient of Lulu’s Holistics’ hit product Yoni Balance.

Humans have long used boric acid for many different purposes. It’s great for stain removal, but it’s also a common ingredient in pesticides and a first-aid item to deal with an infestation of cockroaches. All of this might be a reason why people are skeptical when it comes to using boric acid suppositories, especially when compared with something as common and benign as the plants that often find their way into the Yoni pearls.

It’s true that eating boric acid is very much ill-advised, and that any preparation of boric acid should be carefully done by a professional who knows what they’re doing—a criterion the ladies at Lulu’s Holistics can easily meet. Even then, boric acid is not taken by mouth or inhaled; it’s inserted into the vagina, where it dissolves over the next couple of hours, with its remains expelled within six hours.

Why would anyone want to use an acid to treat something such as bacterial vaginosis? For starters, because BV, an infection that is a product of an overgrowth of bacteria, is commonly caused by an imbalance of the natural acidity—pH—of the environment. The vagina is a moderately acidic environment, and it is this acidity that protects it from bacterial overgrowth.

However, many things people do can cause the acidity to drop and move the environment toward neutral, which certainly helps bacteria. Using scented soaps, douching, and frequent unprotected sex can all lead to a less acidic environment. While a lower level of acidity is beneficial when trying to conceive, as sperm don’t like an acidic environment, a permanent lowering of acidity will also give certain bacteria a boost in their growth.

Inserting boric acid suppositories can help restore the acidity to the desired level. Of course, this doesn’t mean people should just insert capsules filled with boric acid; any decision like that should be preceded by a talk with a doctor. But after getting a green light from a gynecologist, choosing Yoni Balance instead of Yoni pearls would be much advised. Only one of the two will help, and it’s not the pearls.