Everything You Need To Know About Beyoncé's Sofi Stadium Shows

Perhaps the most important event occurring over Labor Day weekend in Los Angeles is Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour at Sofi Stadium. Taking place Sept. 1, 2 and 4, the highly anticipated show marks her first solo tour in over six years. If you were lucky enough to snag a ticket, here is everything you need to know.

Wear silver.

On the day Virgo season began, Aug. 23, Beyoncé posted special instructions on her Instagram Stories for anyone attending the upcoming run of shows. “Virgo season is upon us,” the Virgo superstar, whose birthday is Sept. 4, wrote. “This tour has been such a joy and as we approach the last month, my birthday wish is to celebrate with you wearing your most fabulous silver fashions to the shows 8.23-9.22! We’ll surround ourselves in a shimmering human disco ball each night.” Whether in head-to-toe silver or glimmery accessories, be sure you find a way to sparkle.

The Mute Challenge.

If you haven’t kept a steady eye on the Renaissance Tour via social media, you’re still expected to know one of the top rules of the evening. When Beyoncé sings, “Look around, everybody on mute,” during the first verse of “Energy,” everyone in the crowd is expected to go silent. Please hold claps, cheers, whistles and any other sort of sound for other times in the show. For a prime example, watch the Atlanta crowd show how it’s done above.

There is no opener.

The Renaissance Tour only needs its headliner, so be sure to arrive on time! Parking opens at 4 p.m., the stadium gates open at 6 p.m. and Bey is slated to go on at 8 p.m. The setlist makes its way around her discography, but is primarily songs from Renaissance, so also be sure to time bathroom breaks and food and merch purchases accordingly.

How to Get To Sofi Stadium

There are a number of ways to get to the Inglewood arena. Parking is available now onsite and nearby at the Kia Forum and other adjacent lots. Rideshare services are also an option and concertgoers who choose Uber, Lyft, limos or taxis should be dropped off on the northbound curb lane on Kareem Court, which must be accessed via westbound Pincay Drive. Public transportation via the Metro will also get you to the show. Whatever your method of transportation, give yourself plenty of time for arrival and be patient as you make your way home. Beyoncé has, after all, 70,000 fans coming to see her all in one place for each of the three nights!

What else to expect

As usual, Sofi Stadium will have its clear bag policy in place (cannot be bigger than 12”x 6”x 12”) and it is a cashless facility. What’s more, only mobile tickets are accepted, so be sure to have yours downloaded and ready to go because screenshots and PDFs won’t cut it. Better yet, download your tickets from the Ticketmaster app to your mobile wallet (and parking passes, if you have one) before you leave the house. And most importantly, have fun, be respectful of your fellow concertgoers and get ready to dance: the setlist is over 30 songs long.

Sofi Stadium is located at 1001 Stadium Dr 90301.