8 Best Tutors in Los Angeles 2024

From college prep to mastery in all school subjects, these top Los Angeles tutoring services are prepared to help students thrive. Here are some of the best options to guarantee your child’s academic success.

With 37 years in business, Elite Prep is the go-to resource for helping your students achieve their academic dreams. Every student has their dream college, so help your child’s dream come true and take action. Elite Prep’s tutors specialize in college prep but also provide fifth graders through high school seniors with support across all academic subjects who are ready to unlock their full potential.

Time zones aren’t an obstacle with Novel Education group. With over 200 tutors in multiple time zones, no schedule is too challenging. This Forbes-featured tutoring service will work closely with your child so they receive high-quality and personalized online homeschooling or academic assistance. If Khloé Kardashian can fit it into her schedule for her daughter True, you can do it, too.

Featured on NBC, FOX and CNN, Tutor Me L.A. offers comprehensive tutoring for Pre-K through graduate school students. Besides test prep and academic support, they provide tutoring in areas such as music and business. Their excellent tutor-matching services ensure you find the perfect fit within the first hour.

Take your college preparation to the next level with A1 College prep, and stand out in the college applications pool. With their guidance, your child will receive the college acceptance letters of their dreams.

Although tutoring fees can accumulate, the UCLA Academic Tutoring Center actively commits to closing the gap. Many services are offered as affordable options for private tutoring, a great option for connecting K-12 students with qualified UCLA student tutors to get help with challenging subjects.

At Oaks Christian Learning Center in Westlake Village, experts are actively involved in making sure no students are forgotten, including college students. Their individualized academic tutoring ensures your child gets the support they need, all while fostering a faith-based learning environment.

Star Tutors prioritizes quality over price. With a YouTube channel, blog and mobile tutoring app, they’re redefining accessible tutoring. Specializing in standardized test prep, Star Tutors showcases how technology can transform education.

Brighter Minds Tutoring understands that every student learns differently. Catering to kindergarteners through college students, they offer a variety of academic and non-academic services, including computer science and coding. Their services will boost your child’s academic confidence for years to come.