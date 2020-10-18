5 Fine Dining Destinations in Los Angeles for Takeout

Always a popular option, food delivery and takeout in Los Angeles became a critical lifeline for foodies during this year's COVID-19 pandemic.

Let’s be honest – sometimes nothing’s better than splurging on some quality takeout food, cuddling up on your couch and devouring a meal from the safety of your pajamas. So we’ve selected some of our favorite restaurants to order from during this time.

If you’re in the mood for sushi, you might be interested in sashimi of Japanese kinmedai snapper torched on a cedar plank, a specialty dish from Spago. For more sushi options, check out Sushi Roku Pasadena, where you’ll be offered some of the finest assortments of in all of Los Angeles.

But if you need to satisfy your cravings of that classic American steak, try out BOA Steakhouse and enjoy a five-star meal while watching your favorite movie on your couch. Or go for Crustacean Beverly Hills, which is serving up the Vietnamese-influenced dishes of your dreams.

Bring the city’s booming restaurant scene to the comfort of your home, thanks to these restaurants serving gourmet fare via takeout and delivery.

BOA Steakhouse

9200 Sunset Blvd., 101 Santa Monica Blvd., boasteak.com

If you’re looking to impress even the most refined gourmands in your inner circle, the BOA Raw menu option is the way to go. The West Hollywood- and Santa Monica-based hot spot offers its premium steak cuts from Creekstone Farms—think American wagyu ribeye, petite filet, bone-in—to prepare at home. Complete your meal by ordering additional side items to grill alongside your juicy meats. And remember: A chef never reveals their cooking secrets.

Crustacean Beverly Hills

468 N Bedford Dr., crustaceanbh.com

Cleverly dubbed the “An the Go” menu—for its namesake founders, restaurateur and hospitality giants the An family—Crustacean Beverly Hills features a slew of Vietnamese- influenced dishes exceptionally curated for at-home dining. The menu also comes with some enticing offers and options, including 15% off all items; exclusive takeout dishes, like crispy orange peel chicken, misoyaki butterfish, dumplings and more; plus plenty of choices from its famed secret kitchen. With new rollouts, plus daily and weekly specials, the buzzy eatery has us coming back time and again.

Porta Via

424 N Canon Dr., portaviarestaurants.com

Beverly Hills hot spot Porta Via pulls out all of the stops with its to-go menus. Order the neighborhood bistro’s signature dishes like grilled Ōra King salmon, roasted Lake Superior whitefish and brick-pressed citrus herb-roasted chicken—plus more from its extensive list of haute cuisine—via delivery service Postmates for ultimate convenience. The online to-go menu also features the eatery’s wide range of caffeinated sips for those extra-sluggish work-from-home mornings.