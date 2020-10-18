10 Luxury Gift Ideas to Surprise & Delight

| December 21, 2020 | Style & Beauty

Mini Marin Sweater by La Ligne

Still have some last-minute gifts to grab before Christmas morning? You're not the only one, but before you settle for socks, may we suggest one of these up-and-coming brands? Delight and surprise with something they didn't see coming but won't wait to show off.

From show-stopping jewelry and cozy jackets, stunning shades, artisan games and CBD treats, your family and friends will adore these fashionable gets - and you'll seem more stylish and in-the-know than ever. Here are 10 surprise gift ideas that are guaranteed to delight.

Stripes will always be in fashion as long as La Ligne has a say. The company was created by American Vogue staffers Meredith Melling and Valerie Boster, and former Head of Business Development at rag & bone Molly Howard, so you know the style is on point. The Mini Marin is 70 percent wool and 30 percent cashmere, pre-shrunken and slightly cropped so you can wear it comfortably time and time again.

Anise Necklace by CVC Stones

This New York City jeweler makes one-of-a-kind pieces that marry nature's beauty with divine craftsmanship. This Anise necklace places five gypsy-set white diamonds, each weighing 0.015 carats, into a smooth beach pebble for the ocean lover in your life. It hangs from a flat, 18-karat gold cable chain for a delicate look.

Colette Baby Pink Cropped Wool Jacket by Lisou

Based in London, Lisou brings a funky twist to luxury fashion. Specializing in silk, this pink beauty is a flirty bomb shell straight out of Clueless, perfect for any '90s obsessed fashionista. It's made from 100 percent silk lining with floral signature print, but the wow-factor is 100 percent Mongolian Lambswool.

Backgammon Board by Okapi

Looking for some fun on the go? This beautiful backgammon board is sustainably sourced and ready for travel. Everything Okapi makes, from luxury handbags to belts and playing cards, is hand-made in Africa using local materials. They're not playing games with the 18-carat gold plated hardware, and the whole set rolls into pocket, so you can take backgammon anywhere - as soon as we start going places again.

Liletta by Dorsey

Vintage is queen for this Los Angeles jewelry brand that brings women a new kind of daily wear. Imagine how this diamond-encrusted gold weave will pop, laid gracefully against the collar bone. The Liletta is a statement, a bold yet elegant chocker for a modern beauty who can make their own classic style.

Frida | Dark Havana by Sienna Alexander

Sienna Alexander sunglasses are designed in London and hand-made in Italy for look that's as sharp as it is timeless. The Frida frames are squared to complement small or round faces, made entirely from hand-polished Mazzucchelli biodegradable acetate. They offer 100 percent UV protection, and in the Dark Havana brown, they'll go with just about everything.

Redan Sweater by Merlette

We are obsessed with oversized sleeves, and the cozy design of the Redan by Merlette sacrifices none of the fit. The NYC company is all about flattering silhouettes and comfortable fabric, and the Redan is a standout from Merlett's first knit capsule. Dropped shoulders, bell sleeves and tipped edges make for a very modern twist on the old, comfy sweater.

The Dallas Ankle Boot In Caramel Suede by Khaite

From tops to dresses, footwear and more, Khaite's ready-to-wear has your whole look covered. Founded in 2016, these mid-calf cowboys were featured in the NYC company's Fall/Winter 2020 runway. Made in Italy from velvety suede, the three-row tonal stitching and embroidered pull straps merge classic western character with urban noir appeal. Cut in 100 percent lambskin, the two-inch heel was made for walking, and that's just what they'll do.

Marvelous Cbd Extra Rich Body Cream by Ellis Brooklyn

CBD is elevated by Ellis Brookyln, the luxury naturals fragrance and bodycare line that marries artisanal, small- batch formulas with fine French fragrances. The Marvelous CBD Extra Rich Body Cream smooths skins, destresses the mind and intoxicates the senses. Maritime pine bark extract mingles with essential oils and shea butter, and the CBD infusion gives your spirit an extra break.

Calm by Tune Wellness

Tune Wellness takes its CBD seriously, founded on the basis of improving and educating the market on hemp and cannabis products. The Calm Full Spectrum Hemp Oil is one of the company's flagship products. Rich in cannabinoids, cannabinoid acid precursors, terpenes, flavonoids, and other phytonutrients, it's designed to affect your brain's chemical receptors to help regulate seratonin, control anxiety and enhance mood. At 600 mgs of CBD per ounce, the suggested use is one dropper per day.

