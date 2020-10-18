At Modern Luxury, connection and community define who we are. We use cookies to improve the Modern Luxury experience - to personalize content and ads, to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic. We also may share information about your use of our site with our social media, advertising and analytics partners. We take your privacy seriously and want you to be aware that we have recently made changes to our Privacy Policy, which can be found here.

I AGREE
    

Parties

See More
Read More

October 18, 2020

El Tesoro Tequila and Los Angeles Confidential Magazine Celebrate Heritage
Read More

April 23, 2020

The National Basketball Wives Association And Morgan Stanley Teamed Up For A Virtual Party With A Purpose
Read More

February 26, 2020

Invited: High Note

People

See More
Read More

December 14, 2020

Dimetri Hogan Builds a Haven House in LA With Friends
Read More

December 2, 2020

Rose Colored Glasses: SAINt JHN Is 2020's Breakout Music Star
Read More

December 2, 2020

The Art Issue: 5 Top Artists Reveal Exclusive Works Inspired by 2020

Food & Drink

See More
Read More

December 21, 2020

A Toast to the New Year with Cincoro Tequila
Read More

November 12, 2020

Let's Do Brunch: Chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten's French Toast Recipe
Read More

November 10, 2020

Hold Your Drink: Jack Daniel's Limited-Release Is Here

Home & Real Estate

See More
Read More

November 30, 2020

NBA Star Paul Pierce Selling Calabasas Mansion For $11 Million
Read More

November 11, 2020

The Real Deal: 9 Most Jaw-Dropping Homes To Hit The Market Across The Country
Read More

October 30, 2020

8 Splashy Accessories To Brighten Up Your Tabletop

Style & Beauty

See More
Read More

December 23, 2020

Davi & Bar Launches Activewear Brand Made by Women, for Women
Read More

December 21, 2020

10 Luxury Gift Ideas to Surprise & Delight
Read More

December 14, 2020

Paul Newman, Steve McQueen's Watches Set Sales Records at Auction
Culture
Read More
Lifestyle
Read More
Watches & Jewelry
Read More
Magazine
Read More
Video
Read More
GreenGale Network
Read More
Media Kit
Read More

Search Our Site

10 Luxury Gift Ideas to Surprise & Delight

| December 21, 2020 | Style & Beauty

mini-marin-ligne-crop.jpg

Mini Marin Sweater by La Ligne

Still have some last-minute gifts to grab before Christmas morning? You're not the only one, but before you settle for socks, may we suggest one of these up-and-coming brands? Delight and surprise with something they didn't see coming but won't wait to show off.

From show-stopping jewelry and cozy jackets, stunning shades, artisan games and CBD treats, your family and friends will adore these fashionable gets - and you'll seem more stylish and in-the-know than ever. Here are 10 surprise gift ideas that are guaranteed to delight.

See also: 8 Designer Slides To Keep You Chic & Cozy This Holiday Season

Mini Marin Sweater by La Ligne

Stripes will always be in fashion as long as La Ligne has a say. The company was created by American Vogue staffers Meredith Melling and Valerie Boster, and former Head of Business Development at rag & bone Molly Howard, so you know the style is on point. The Mini Marin is 70 percent wool and 30 percent cashmere, pre-shrunken and slightly cropped so you can wear it comfortably time and time again.

Buy it now

Anise Necklace by CVC Stones

Anise necklace by CVC Stones

This New York City jeweler makes one-of-a-kind pieces that marry nature's beauty with divine craftsmanship. This Anise necklace places five gypsy-set white diamonds, each weighing 0.015 carats, into a smooth beach pebble for the ocean lover in your life. It hangs from a flat, 18-karat gold cable chain for a delicate look.

Buy it now

Colette Baby Pink Cropped Wool Jacket by Lisou

lisou colette cropped wool jacket

Based in London, Lisou brings a funky twist to luxury fashion. Specializing in silk, this pink beauty is a flirty bomb shell straight out of Clueless, perfect for any '90s obsessed fashionista. It's made from 100 percent silk lining with floral signature print, but the wow-factor is 100 percent Mongolian Lambswool.

Buy it now

Backgammon Board by Okapi

okapi travel backgammon board

Looking for some fun on the go? This beautiful backgammon board is sustainably sourced and ready for travel. Everything Okapi makes, from luxury handbags to belts and playing cards, is hand-made in Africa using local materials. They're not playing games with the 18-carat gold plated hardware, and the whole set rolls into pocket, so you can take backgammon anywhere - as soon as we start going places again.

Buy it now

Liletta by Dorsey

lilette by dorsey

Vintage is queen for this Los Angeles jewelry brand that brings women a new kind of daily wear. Imagine how this diamond-encrusted gold weave will pop, laid gracefully against the collar bone. The Liletta is a statement, a bold yet elegant chocker for a modern beauty who can make their own classic style.

Buy it now

Frida | Dark Havana by Sienna Alexander

sienna alexander frida dark havana

Sienna Alexander sunglasses are designed in London and hand-made in Italy for look that's as sharp as it is timeless. The Frida frames are squared to complement small or round faces, made entirely from hand-polished Mazzucchelli biodegradable acetate. They offer 100 percent UV protection, and in the Dark Havana brown, they'll go with just about everything.

Buy it now

Redan Sweater by Merlette

merlette redan sweater

We are obsessed with oversized sleeves, and the cozy design of the Redan by Merlette sacrifices none of the fit. The NYC company is all about flattering silhouettes and comfortable fabric, and the Redan is a standout from Merlett's first knit capsule. Dropped shoulders, bell sleeves and tipped edges make for a very modern twist on the old, comfy sweater.

Buy it now

The Dallas Ankle Boot In Caramel Suede by Khaite

khaite dallas boot

From tops to dresses, footwear and more, Khaite's ready-to-wear has your whole look covered. Founded in 2016, these mid-calf cowboys were featured in the NYC company's Fall/Winter 2020 runway. Made in Italy from velvety suede, the three-row tonal stitching and embroidered pull straps merge classic western character with urban noir appeal. Cut in 100 percent lambskin, the two-inch heel was made for walking, and that's just what they'll do.

Buy it now

Marvelous Cbd Extra Rich Body Cream by Ellis Brooklyn

Marvelous CBD body cream Ellis Brooklyn

CBD is elevated by Ellis Brookyln, the luxury naturals fragrance and bodycare line that marries artisanal, small-batch formulas with fine French fragrances. The Marvelous CBD Extra Rich Body Cream smooths skins, destresses the mind and intoxicates the senses. Maritime pine bark extract mingles with essential oils and shea butter, and the CBD infusion gives your spirit an extra break.

Buy it now

Calm by Tune Wellness

Calm by Tune Wellness

Tune Wellness takes its CBD seriously, founded on the basis of improving and educating the market on hemp and cannabis products. The Calm Full Spectrum Hemp Oil is one of the company's flagship products. Rich in cannabinoids, cannabinoid acid precursors, terpenes, flavonoids, and other phytonutrients, it's designed to affect your brain's chemical receptors to help regulate seratonin, control anxiety and enhance mood. At 600 mgs of CBD per ounce, the suggested use is one dropper per day.

Buy it now

Tags: fashion wellness fine jewelry cbd web-og

Photography by: Courtesy Orchard Mile

Read the digital edition from Modern Luxury

View Digital Edition

Click here to read  
the Digital Editions

or Subscribe to the Print Edition: