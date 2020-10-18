8 Cozy Scented Candles to Help You Relax in 2021

Ariane Vigna | March 10, 2021 | Lifestyle

If working from home has turned your place into a stressful makeshift office, it’s time to look at ways to shift your environment’s energy and self-soothe. We bet you’ve tried it all — yoga, healthy food, meditation — but have you thought of a simple candle to set a gentle tone?

If you don’t know what to look for, we’ll give you two hints: scent and color.

Some fragrances allow your mind to escape to a safe, favorite spot, while lavender, chamomile, ylang ylang, rosemary and others encourage a peaceful mood. Black and white tones can evoke a clean and minimalist space, while vibrant colors can bring back joyful memories. If you want to go above and beyond, look for earthy materials in the container: terracotta is always a safe bet.

With these tips in mind, we’ve compiled a list of eight cozy and calming candles to let you step back and relax.

See also: 6 Luxurious Eye Masks to Help You Actually Get Some Sleep in 2021

Brooklyn Candle Studio’s Sunday Morning Minimalist Candle

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brooklyn Candle Studio (@brooklyncandlestudio)

Website

If the elegant and clean design of this soy-wax candle wasn’t enough to sweep you off your feet, its fragrance will be. With a heart of jasmine and gardenia, and a heady base of amber woods, Brooklyn Candle Studio’s Sunday Morning candle evokes a weekend at the local farmer’s market, sifting through luscious fruits and fresh-picked flowers. Whether you’re looking to light it up for breakfast in bed or an afternoon at your desk, the candle’s top notes of pear and bergamot are guaranteed to make every moment feel a bit softer.

P.F. Candle Co.’s Amber & Moss Candle

View this post on Instagram A post shared by P.F. Candle Co. (@pfcandleco)

Website

P.F. Candle Co.'s Amber & Moss candle is a delight of sage, moss and lavender. While the first can potentially improve memory, the latter is a well-known relaxing aroma: a perfect combination for a sound and peaceful mind. It’s not all about the effect on your brain. The journey is also worthwhile, as PF Candle promises to transport you to a weekend in the mountains with the sun gleaming through the canopy.

Peacesake Candles & Co.’s White Lavender Candle

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Peacesake Candles & Co. (@peacesakecandle)

Website

Going for a Peacesake Candles & Co. product means more than celebrating the planet. The husband-and-wife team crafts earth-friendly candles using sustainable ingredients. It’s also a chance to support a Black-owned business. Need another reason to trust the Maryland-based candle makers? The top note of relaxing lavender with base notes of birch make for a most calming scent.

See also: 5 Light Therapy Lamps You Need to Beat the Winter Gloom

Lafco’s Chamomile Lavender Master Bedroom Classic Candle

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LAFCO New York (@lafco)

Website

You know the drill: lavender works wonders on anxious minds. Lafco pairs it with sparkling bergamot and warm chamomile, then melt the fragrance into fresh eucalyptus for a tranquil floral experience. The result is a spa-like atmosphere that allows you to quiet the perpetual buzz of the world, even if just for a moment.

Anthropologie’s L’Or de Séraphine Whitby Candle

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnthroLiving (@anthroliving)

Website

One thing’s for sure, this candle is a boujee decorative vessel — pun intended. The ceramic container decorated with deep blue waves doubles as a comforting decor piece. Aromatherapy experts Dara and Laina Wess came up with three scents including Ruby and Mansour Marrakech, but Whitby is the one we recommend for calm. The carefully-crafted scent of sea salt and violet boasts an uplifting vetiver base. It's bound to turn your space into a personal sanctuary of poetic ambiance and zen sentiment.

Aromatherapy Associates’ Inner Strength Candle

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aromatherapy Associates (@aromatherapyassociates)

Website

This soy candle was imagined to soothe the mind and bring inner peace. Hand-poured in the UK, the candle is infused with Frankincense and Cardamom essential oils that create an uplifting ambiance. Its clean and refined design make it a staple of any stylish home.

See also: The 5 Best Bedtime Teas for Sleep in 2021

Anthropologie’s Hive & Wick Lavender Fern Ceramic Candle

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnthroLiving (@anthroliving)

Website

This beeswax candle creates an inviting and calming garden-fresh scent with breezy hints of lavender blossom, frosted eucalyptus and white sage steeped with rose petals and fern. It’s not all about the fragrance. The candle is hand-poured into a beautiful ceramic vessel that adds an earthy touch to your environment, encouraging a serene state of mind.

Homesick’s Book Club Candle

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Homesick (@homesick)

Website

Take a break from screens, curl up with a comforting rainy day read and light up Homesick’s Book Club candle. As you turn each page, take in all the notes of warm nutmeg, amber and sandalwood that fill the room. Like lavender and chamomile, amber is known for a psychoactive effect that calms brain waves, so you can really appreciate this time for yourself.