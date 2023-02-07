15 Romantic Albums To Swoon Over

By: Julia Oatey, Tierra Booth By: Julia Oatey, Tierra Booth | | Culture

What’s a better way to show your devotion to someone than through a sweet song that details all the reasons why you love them? If you’re looking for a great romantic album to remind you of all the reasons why you love that special someone, we’ve collected a list of the very best.

Alina Baraz: It Was Divine

Alina Baraz takes us on a full romantic journey through her album “It Was Divine,” which features several soulful tunes that place you in the mood to further appreciate your lover. Her album starts off with the track “My Whole Life,” which is a song about the early stages of love when you feel that you and your person of interest will be together forever. She also has features from well-known artists, such as Khalid, Nas, 6LACK, and Smino, to offer a male perspective. This album tells a complete love story and will have listeners falling in love with every tune.

Brandy: Brandy

At only 14 years old, Brandy released her self-titled album and it features a soulful, romantic vibe throughout. Brandy is exploring love at a young age, but is feeling all of the emotions just as anyone else would. Her hit single, “I Wanna Be Down”, shares a story of how Brandy is professing her love for someone and telling him that she’s ready for a romantic connection and she’s ready to be all for him. She also has a three-part interlude series on this album titled “I Dedicate,” which dedicates her songs throughout the album to her love interest, making the moment more special. This is the perfect romantic piece for those who love music from the ‘90s.

Silk Sonic: An Evening With Silk Sonic

We all know Bruno Mars is popular for his fun and playful tunes. Teaming up with artist Anderson. Paak, the duo have created a romantic album that offers sexy tunes for lovers to sing and dance along to all night. “Leave the Door Open” is one of their singles off the project and is known for its seductive wordplay and catchy beats of retro soul. Every song created for this album offers a soulful beat that’ll always keep listeners in love. Check out other tunes from the album such as “After Last Night” and “Love’s Train” to get into the perfect romantic mood.

Sabrina Claudio: About Time

Sabrina Claudio is known for her passionate touch within her music. Her soft voice and beautiful vocals make sure to captivate her listeners and send them into a romantic trance. In this album, Sabrina takes her listeners on a journey of love through her tracks and shares her romantic experiences in a special way. Her lyrics are always made to tell a story in the most descriptive way possible. Her track, “Natural” offers a short story explaining how she is falling for someone pretty fast and feels no added pressure during the process, making it feel natural. Her wordplay is designed to make her listeners fall in love right with her.

Beyoncé: Dangerously in Love

Queen Bey has always kept the love in her music and has timeless ballads that are perfect to jam out to any time. Throughout this album, Beyonce explores her emotions about being in love with her partner. Her famous track, “Dangerously in Love 2,” previously sung with her former musical group, Destiny’s Child, takes us on a journey of being deeply in love with her romantic partner and expressing to him just exactly how he makes her feel. This song is perfect for those moments when you want to feel all of the romance in your relationship and need to put it into words for your significant other. Other romantic songs that offer strong, expressive feelings on this album include “Be With You”, “Baby Boy” and “Crazy in Love”.

Marvin Gaye: Let’s Get It On

Motown’s finest released this adoring album that set the stage for several other romantic albums to come. With its soulful R&B beats, this album will make you want to light the fireplace, grab your partner and slow dance until the night is over.

Taylor Swift: Lover

Taylor Swift can be ruthless in her heartbreak records, but her romantic albums show an endearing side we all love to see from her. This album will remind you how it feels to be young and in love and all of the strong sentiments in between.

Céline Dion: Let’s Talk About Love

Featuring the infamous Titanic song, “My Heart Will Go On,” this album reveals romantic storylines like no other. If you’re in the mood to rejoice in your love for your relationship or fantasize about what could be a special love, then this album full of delightful ballads is for you.

Coldplay: Parachutes

Parachutes is the epitome of an album with pleasant, captivating songs that surely tug on those heartstrings. This album is perfect to play while you’re on a drive jamming out at the beach relaxing or chilling in your house.

Maroon 5: Songs About Jane

This album includes some of Maroon 5’s best catchy tracks that will stay replaying in your head for days. Adam Levine’s distinct voice sings hip love songs that will have you smiling from head to toe wishing you were the girl he was singing about.

Alicia Keys: The Diary of Alicia Keys

The vocal queen herself brings us this romance album full of her deepest feelings and complicated love stories. Great for late-night grooving, this R&B masterpiece is impossible not to sing and dance to.

Bruno Mars: Doo-Wops & Hooligans

There’s no doubt about it that Bruno Mars was completely smitten by a certain woman during the making of this album. His memorable songs about how he would do anything for her and how she should love herself as much as he does is sure to make you hopeful that authentic love is out there.

Mac Miller: The Divine Feminine

The Divine Feminine is the definition of smooth. This modern love album talks straight to the heart and shows a strong appreciation for women. So, if you’re feeling like you want to relish in your feminine beauty, then this album is perfect for you.

Whitney Houston: Whitney

This album, filled with out-of-this-world vocals and beautiful melodies will make you want to get up and sing your heart out with the ones you love— even if you don’t exactly sound like Whitney.

Freudian: Daniel Caesar

Daniel Caesar, the king of love and gospel songs, hits the mark again with this album that will bring the water works even if you’re in a happy relationship. His sweet thoughts about love being nothing but a holy experience will be a romantic refresher for you.

Whether blasting through speakers or playing off a record player, these 15 albums will keep you swooning.