Where To Eat Before A Concert At The Hollywood Bowl

By: Kennedy Zak, Isabel Haglund | Culture Food & Drink Feature

With concerts back and better than ever, it seems like no one can get enough of live music performances. So when your concert tickets take you to the Hollywood Bowl, we have found all the nearby places where you can grab delicious food and drinks before enjoying a lively night of music.

Ann’s Wine Bar

Website/ 2301 N Highland Ave 90068

Brought to you by the same duo that created A.O.C. Wine Bar, Ann’s Wine Bar is a great spot to grab dinner before a show at the Hollywood Bowl. Located just by the arena, Ann’s Wine Bar offers a variety of new and old wines along with a selection of A.O.C. small plates. Charcuterie boards, flatbreads, lamb meatballs and more are all great appetizers to a night of entertainment at the Hollywood Bowl. But, as with all restaurants in the arena, space is limited, so we recommend making a reservation ahead of time!

The Backyard

Website/ 2301 N Highland Ave 90068

Another great place for a pre-show dinner and also right on the grounds of the Hollywood Bowl is The Backyard. Embodying its name, the backyard was designed to feel like a chic Hollywood Hills patio for a casual, yet sophisticated vibe. With two huge wood-burning grills, this farmers’ market-driven restaurant offers seafood, steaks, tasty sides and beer and wine.

Beauty & Essex

Website/ 1615 Cahuenga Blvd 90028

About a five minute drive from the Hollywood Bowl, Beauty & Essex is an upscale restaurant serving a variety of creative, multi-ethnic fusion dishes. From celebrity chef Chris Santos and Tao Group Hospitality, Beauty & Essex features a wide range of dishes like chilaquiles, Thai barbecue mushroom, oysters and more. At the front of the restaurant, they also have a pawn shop inspired retail store with vintage electric guitars and lots of other cool items.

L'Antica Pizzeria Da Michele

Website/ 1534 N McCadden Pl 90028

Also just a five minute drive from the arena is L’Antica Pizzeria Da Michele, a delicious Italian restaurant serving classic dishes in a modern and welcoming environment. With 12 different pizza flavors, including vegan and vegetarian options, and a wide variety of starters and pasta dishes, L'Antica Pizzeria has everything you need to fill up before a night at the Hollywood Bowl

Lucques at the Circle

Website/ 2301 N Highland Ave 90068

Lucques at the Circle is the third restaurant located within the Hollywood Bowl and is reserved for subscribers of the Pool Circle—the best seats in the arena. With an upscale and exclusive vibe, Lucques at the Circle offers a seasonal made-to-order three course pre-fixe menu and an impressive wine list. Be sure to check out their fried ice cream pie for dessert.

Musso and Frank Grill

Website/ 6667 Hollywood Blvd 90028

In business for over a century, Musso and Frank Grill is a legendary restaurant in Hollywood and is only a short five minute drive from the Hollywood Bowl. Maintaining essentially the same design and menu since its opening in 1919, Musso and Frank Grill is the perfect place to go if you’re in the mood for an old-school, classic vibe. Serving numerous steak cuts, a wide variety of seafood and more, this restaurant will not disappoint. If you end up going, be sure to order their celebrated martini.

Katsuya

Website/ 6300 Hollywood Blvd 90028

With multiple locations throughout the L.A. area, Katsuya Hollywood is just five minutes away from the Hollywood Bowl making it another great option to grab a bite before a show. Known for their signature crispy rice with spicy tuna, Katsuya also offers a number of fresh sushi options, steak, fried rice, specialty cocktails and more.

South LA Café

Website/ 2301 N Highland Ave 90068

Following the opening of its location at the Natural History Museum, South LA Café also has a new outpost right on the grounds of the Hollywood Bowl. The Black and woman-owned cafe offers specialty sandwiches, salads, desserts, coffee and more. It is a great, quick place to grab food on the way into your show.

Supper In Your Box Seats

Website/2301 N Highland Ave 90068

Eliminate the hassle by eating right in the venue. No stops necessary between leaving home and kicking back in your seats. Called Supper In Your Box Seats, ticket holders in garden and terrace boxes can order the day before their show and their dinner will be delivered to their seats. Ordering from Suzanne Goin’s summer supper menus and Caroline Styne’s extensive wine list, you’re guaranteed a decadent meal by the James Beard Award winners.

Smoke House

Website/442 Lakeside Drive 91505

Just under a 10-minute drive to the Hollywood Bowl (assuming traffic hasn’t yet backed up Cahuenga Boulevard), Smoke House is the right choice when in need of a pre-show steak meal. The Warner Bros. Studio neighbor was established in 1946 and still has the ambiance of a past age. Get ready to chow down on delicious garlic bread and steak, which is cut daily from its own butcher shop.

Madera Kitchen

Website/1835 Cahuenga Blvd 90028

Less than a mile from The Bowl, this quaint restaurant is enlivened by big windows and lush indoor greenery. Serving up Mediterranean cuisine, Madera Kitchen has a large menu with items like pasta, flatbreads, entrees, shared plates and so much more.

Lemon Grove

Website/1717 Vine Street 90028

Just up the street from the 101 Freeway, Lemon Grove is a newer rooftop restaurant, bar and garden with exquisite views of the Hollywood Hills. Its curated menu comes from chef Marcel Vigneron and features everything from pasta to steak to salmon. It also offers excellent specialty cocktails, like the Thousand Dollar Kiss made of reposado tequila, sherry, watermelon and habañero, as well as the Shiso Colada, which is a concoction of aged rum, coconut, yuzu, orgeat and yellow curry.

Saltie Girl

Website/8615 W Sunset Blvd 90069

Hailing from Boston, Saltie Girl is a Sunset Strip hotspot known for its pristine and sustainable seafood. The menu varies from scallops to lobster rolls to an extensive lineup of tinned fish. They also have items on their menu for people who are not in the mood for seafood with choices like salads, burgers and sirloin steaks.

Sushi Dan

Website/5230 Santa Monica Blvd 90029

Right in Studio City, sushi lovers headed to the Hollywood Bowl probably can’t find a better, closer restaurant before a show. Sushi Dan has been around since 2001 and has amassed a loyal following for its twist on Japanese cuisine and its renowned Rockin’ Sushi. Every dish served at Sushi Dan is a savory and elegant creation by the chefs, all created from fresh ingredients. The Ventura Boulevard outpost also offers a modest selection of kitchen appetizers, salads, grilled entrees and noodles that satisfy every palate.

When it comes to a long night of dancing to your favorite songs, it’s important to boost your energy with a tasty meal, so check out these spots the next time you find yourself at the Hollywood Bowl.

