Top 12 Places to Watch a Sunset in Los Angeles

Is there anywhere in the world like Los Angeles? Beloved for its warm weather, award-winning restaurants, celebrity sightings and mountain-lined beaches, the City of Angels is the kind of place you come to visit and never leave.

Locals know there's even more to this place than Hollywood thrills, and one thing Angelenos never take for granted are the amazing sunsets. Because L.A. is so diverse in location and structure, you can have your pick of natural or urban views. You could pick a different spot every night and always find yourself star-struck.

Whether you’re a nature lover on a hike in Culver City, or a beach bum hitting the Santa Monica Pier, these are the best places to see the sunset in Los Angeles.

The Getty

1200 Getty Center Dr. | Website

One of LA's most famed art museums, the Getty at sunset will take your breath away. Inside, the paintings date back to the 1600s, while the manicured gardens teem with sculptures. There are many ways to view the sunset from here, as well as spectacular daytime view of the Hollywood Hills and L.A. skyline.

INSIDER TIP: A little birdy told us the best place to watch the sunset is from the cactus garden at the far end of the property.

Venice Beach Boardwalk

1800 Ocean Front Walk, Venice, CA 90291 | Website

An absolute classic tourist destination, everyone should visit the Venice Beach Boardwalk at least once in their life. You'll recognize the strip from countless movies and television shows. Just being there will make you feel like a star. Check out the beach, and make sure to grab some food while you’re there, but don’t forget to end your visit by watching the sweet sunset.

Baldwin Hills Scenic Overlook

6300 Hetzler Rd., Culver City | Website

For our nature lovers, we suggest a drive to Culver City to visit the Baldwin Hills Overlook, a.k.a., the Culver City Stairs. A unique hiking destination, you’ll see the sunset over a sweeping view of the L.A. area, from the Hollywood Sign to the beaches and beyond.

Temescal Canyon Park

15900 Pacific Coast Hwy, Pacific Palisades | Website

Another great area for a weekend hike, Temescal Canyon Park in West L.A. gets you out of the city and into the heart of nature. Remember to bring your best camera to snap some fun Instagram-worthy sunset pictures.

Griffith Observatory

2800 E Observatory Rd. | Website

A must-see part of any LA vacation, the Griffith Observatory sits on top of the Hollywood Hills, giving visitors the best views of the city any time day or night. At sunset, this place can't be beat. While you can't go inside the Observatory due to COVID-19, the grounds and sidewalks are still open to guests, just be sure to wear your mask and keep a six-feet distance from strangers.

Terranea Bluff Top Park

Rancho Palos Verdes| Website

Outside of the city of Los Angeles lies Terranea Bluff Top Park. There are several different trails that overlap and connect in the Palos Verdes Peninsula, which means there are many ways to break a sweat and see the sunset, too. Enjoy the great outdoors and a fantastic view to end your day.

High Rooftop Lounge at Hotel Erwin

1697 Pacific Ave., Venice | Website

For the foodies in the house, we recommend Venice’s seaside scene at High Rooftop Lounge. The menu features street tacos, sliders and delicious cocktails. Make sure to book your table ahead to get the perfect sunset slot.

Manhattan Beach Pier

2 Manhattan Beach Blvd., Manhattan Beach | Website

Manhattan Beach is known to be one of the most gorgeous beaches in all of Los Angeles. If you’ve always wanted to go, now’s the time. A popular spot for families and outdoor enthusiasts, make sure to visit the beach at sunset as well as their parks and restaurants before calling it a day.

Santa Monica Pier

200 Santa Monica Pier, Santa Monica| Website

Originally constructed in the early 1900s, the Santa Monica Pier has been a longtime-favorite hangout for tourists and locals. Perfect for a date or family occasion, the pier is filled with rides, games and food. It's a lively place to catch a sunset.

El Matador Beach

32350 Pacific Coast Hwy, Malibu, CA 90265 | Website

El Matador Beach is a lesser-known destination to tourists of L.A., but it provides stunning views along the PCH. Whether you want to bask in the sun or hike while watching the sunset, this is the place to do it.

Hilltop Park

2351 Dawson Ave., Signal Hill | Website

Always wanted to host a hilltop picnic with your five closest friends? Look no further – Hilltop Park is the perfect place to go. Surrounded by palm trees while staring out at the entirety of Los Angeles at sundown, you’ll feel like you’re in a literal paradise.

Point Dume State Beach

Cliffside Dr. &, Birdview Ave., Malibu | Website

Did you really think we'd forget Malibu? Take a journey out of Rodeo Drive and the Hollywood Hills to visit arguably some of the most beautiful beaches in the world. Take your best friends and enjoy a fabulous day of swimming, hiking, animal watching and more, and cap it off by watching the sun say farewell.