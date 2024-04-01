Food & Drink, Lifestyle, Food & Drink Feature, Lifestyle Feature, Bar Bites, Food & Drink, Drink, Apple News, City Life, Guides, Eat, Resto Bar for Solo Dining, Resto to Socialize, Food and Drink Feature, Brunch, Late Night Eatery, Cafes, Restaurants,

There is nothing better than a perfect stack. Whether you prefer them topped with fresh fruit or drowning in syrup, these flapjacks are sure to hit the spot. Here, we’ve rounded up our picks for the 10 best pancakes in Los Angeles.

This cozy Hollywood eatery brings in the crowds for its iconic oatmeal griddle cakes topped with sweet cinnamon molasses butter. Stop by during breakfast, brunch or lunch to order a plate, and after, be sure to pick up a pancake mix to-go!

Head to Melrose Hill for an unforgettable breakfast: an addicting stack of blueberry compote and ricotta pancakes. Pair with a frothy cappuccino or an iced Rosella hibiscus tea for the perfect morning pick-me-up.

For the gluten-free crowd, Cafe Vida’s flourless brown rice stack—topped with fresh-cut berries, warm maple syrup and a sprinkle of almonds, chia seeds and flax—will become your next go-to when looking for a pancake fix. Find this healthy treat at all three locations: El Segundo, Culver City and Pacific Palisades.

Featuring over 80 pancake varietals, this valley staple, with a second location in Westlake Village, keeps breakfast enthusiasts coming back to try something new every time. You can’t go wrong with any option, but the Double C’s—red velvet flavored cakes with bananas, peanut butter, Oreos and marshmallows—is a must-try.

Clark Street Diner is Hollywood’s ultimate eatery for modernized comfort food in a 70s-style environment. A pancake platter with sunny-side-up eggs, bacon and hash browns is such a hit here that they designed a T-shirt after the order, which is available for purchase at their Franklin Ave. location.

Brentwood Country Mart’s Farmshop is a charming setting for a southern California-style brunch. The Sweet Laurel Paleo Pancakes are a uniquely crave-able dish, served with blueberry-passion fruit marmalade, whipped coconut and pistachio crumble, whether you’re following a paleo lifestyle or are searching for a twist on the classic breakfast.

This contemporary casual cafe serves dishes made with fresh and simple ingredients from day to night. Next time you’re in for brunch, order the ricotta hotcake, a harmonious blend of seasonal fruit, hazelnut dukkah and whipped chai ricotta.

When the breakfast cravings hit, drop into Joan’s on Third for a familiar menu with all the classics—like their can’t-beat buttermilk pancakes. Add chocolate chips or blueberries and a side of bacon for a well-rounded meal to get the day started.

This sophisticated French restaurant off Sunset Blvd. has an incredible brunch menu that plates up anything from green goddess cauliflower to pork belly benedict. Try the gluten-free oat pancakes with Vermont maple syrup and salted butter, which are sure to be a crowd-pleaser!

Notable for its charming nostalgia and beachside vibes, this family-owned pancake house has plated short stacks since 1961. Offering every egg combination imaginable, breakfast wraps, waffles and more, the main draw at Uncle Bill’s is the lengthy lineup of pancakes from buckwheat to banana nut.