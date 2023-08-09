6 Of Haim's Best Collaborations That Need To Be On Your Radar

By: Haley Bosselman By: Haley Bosselman | | Culture Feature

Este Haim, Taylor Swift, Danielle Haim and Alana Haim perform onstage during Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour at Levi's Stadium on July 28, 2023 in Santa Clara, Calif.

Indeed, Este, Danielle and Alana Haim’s best collaboration is with none other than each other as their eponymously named band. However, the trio have lent their talents all across the industry from the world’s biggest pop stars to hip hop heroes and beyond. Read on for 6 of Haim’s best collaborations.

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift’s release of Midnights signaled a whole new era for the pop phenom, just as it marked a big moment in her friendship with Haim. Following up the band’s feature on her Evermore track “No Body No Crime,” the trio also appeared in the video for Swift’s “Bejeweled” and opened up for her on a number of Eras Tour dates, including her run at Sofi Stadium in Los Angeles. Previously, Swift was featured on a remixed version of Haim's “Gasoline” from their third LP, Women in Music, Pt III. In 2015, Swift also enlisted them to open a string of shows for The 1989 World Tour.

Kid Cudi

Even before releasing their debut album, Days Are Gone, Haim was working with the industry’s buzziest talent. Still riding high on debut Man on the Moon: The End of Day and Man on the Moon II: The Legend of Mr. Rager, Kid Cudi continued his ascent with 2013’s Indicud. The LP included the track “Red Eye,” which featured Haim. The partnership was solidified in April 2014 when Danielle, Este and Alana joined Cudi on stage during his Coachella set to perform the song live together.

Paul Thomas Anderson

A number of Hollywood players profess their love for The Valley (and for non-Angelenos, that’s the San Fernando Valley just on the other side of the Hollywood Hills), but none quite like filmmaker Paul Thomas Anderson and Haim. Their recurring teaming up for music videos seems kismet, but their connection is actually more practical. Growing up, Anderson actually had the Haim sisters’ mom as a teacher. Starting with 2017’s short film Valentine, Anderson has directed a number of Haim videos including the Canter’s Deli-set “Man From the Magazine.”

Vampire Weekend

Since their debut album, Haim has conspired with producers and Vampire Weekend players Rostam Batmanglij, the band’s former co-founder, and Ariel Rechtshaid, who served as a producer on Modern Vampires of the City and Father of the Bride. What came in suit was Danielle featuring on three songs from the latter album: “Hold You Now,” “Married in a Gold Rush” and “We Belong Together.”

Twin Shadow

A producer on 2017’s Something To Tell You, Twin Shadow enlisted Haim to kick his song “Saturdays” up a notch. The song served as a lead single alongside “Little Woman” for his 2018 album, Caer.

Louis Vuitton

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HAIM (@haimtheband)

As we’ve seen with Haim, fashion follows the industry’s most interesting starlets. The Tarzana-born band have long been fans of Louis Vuitton, so it makes sense their paths collided with creative director Nicolas Ghesquière as their stardom grew. Over the last few years, the trio has worn Louis Vuitton to a number of elite Hollywood gatherings, but none perhaps as memorable as their on-stage uniform designed by Ghesquière: black high-waisted leather pants and a black bralette.

See also: The Haim Sisters Are Dancing To Their Own Beat