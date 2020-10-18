At Modern Luxury, connection and community define who we are. We use cookies to improve the Modern Luxury experience - to personalize content and ads, to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic. We also may share information about your use of our site with our social media, advertising and analytics partners. We take your privacy seriously and want you to be aware that we have recently made changes to our Privacy Policy, which can be found here.

Read More

November 9, 2020

Ermenegildo Zegna Celebrates 110 Years By Turning To Sustainability
Read More

November 8, 2020

Bauble Buzz: Jewelry Designers Reimagine Age-Old Pieces
Read More

November 5, 2020

Fall Staples With A Twist To Make Your Wardrobe Stand Out This Season
Luxury Gifts Under $100

By The Editors | November 22, 2020 | Holiday Gift Guide

Make your list and check it twice, we have something to thank everyone who has been nice.

affordable-gifts-under-100.jpg

If there is a message to take away from this challenging year, it is to not take anything—or anyone—for granted. Express your renewed attitude of gratitude by thanking everyone on your list. From teacher or caregiver gifts to other helpers who make our lives better, here are six of the best gifts under $100 sure to please everyone on your list.

After you've perused this list remember the 2020 Modern Luxury Holiday Gift Guide offers counsel on nine other categories including Gifts For The Beauty Obsessive, Gifts For The Tech Titan, Gifts For The Homebody, Gifts For The Connoisseur, Gifts For The Global Citizen, Gifts For The Modern Man, Gifts For The Fashionista, Gifts For The Fitness Fanatic as well as Luxe Stocking Stuffers.

Until then on with the show.

Marshall Headphones

Marshall Major 3 Cushion Headphones

Whether it is for Zoom marathons or just to help them block out the noise and tune into an immersive listening experience—these Major III Bluetooth headphones are made with thick loop wires for stronger sound quality. Cushioning on the ears allows for long wear with zero discomfort. From $79

Air Esscentials AE540 Gift Set

air-esscentials.jpg

Keep your home smelling fresh this holiday season with the immaculate AE450 gift set, which includes a compact and customizable plug-in scent diffuser and a soothing 100 mL aroma oil bottle of your choice. Take your pick from hundreds of scent options or create your own signature fragrance to accompany your festive setting. From $99

Crosley Mockingbird Radio

Crosley Portable Mockingbird Radio

Perfect for the home office, this portable AM/FM radio can easily stream live music, as well as their favorite tunes via Bluetooth speaker. A '50s inspired dial and off-white backsplah exude vintage appeal, but make no mistake—this is an accessory of the digital age. From $69.95

Oblio Wireless Charger and UV Cleaner

Oblio Wireless Charger and UV Cleaner

Just the thing for a teacher, caregiver or frequent traveler—LEXON delivers the next wave in disinfecting your phone by way of a sleek, bowl-like device. UV light projected in the charger's interior kills 99.9% of germs within 20 minutes for a clean screen. From $80

NEST Holiday Candle

NEST Holiday Candle Scent Image

Gift them the scents of the season with this enticing blend of mandarin orange, pine, pomegranate, cloves, and cinnamon (not to mention hints of amber and vanilla). NEST's classic candle is made with a premium wax formulation for even burning. In a shift toward sustainability, the brand now manufactures its candle cartons using recycled materials and renewable energy. From $42

Minted Foil-Pressed Stationery

Minted Foil Pressed Customizable Stationery

Designed by independent artists, Minted's custom foil-pressed stationery products are customizable in addition to their eye-catching layouts. Personalize a flat card with their full name, or simply embed a thank-you note with their first initial for a thoughtful and affordable gift for any man or woman of letters. From $65 for 25 sheets

Vertly Bath Salts

Vertly Floral Soak Calendula Bath Salts

Bring the spa to their bathroom with these CBD-infused floral soak bath salts, a unique mixture of calendula flower, eucalyptus, hemp and other intoxicating ingredients. Magnesium and pink Himalayan sea salt nourish the skin and muscles, improving circulation and reducing inflammation. From $55


Photography by: Courtesy of brands


