13 Gifts For The Well-Dressed Man

November 22, 2020 | Holiday Gift Guide

Cool kicks or the season's sickest jacket? Here is your guide for what to gift your dapper dandy.

Off-White Hoodie

The essential cotton hoodie from Off-White gets an Off-White makeover with a fluorescent orange hue and unavoidable logo on the chest and back. A utility worker graphic accompanies the slanted lettering for added artistic effect. From $590

Tiffany & Co. Flask

Make your favorite drinks portable with Tiffany's sterling silver and brass flask. The canteen is part of the jeweler's 1837 Makers collection, which honors a legacy of master craftsmanship, and sports the original symbol from the brand's hollowware shop. From $875

Moke Cars

A purveyor of easy living and eco-friendly vehicles, Moke America is the celebrity go-to brand for cars to cruise in while on vacation mode. From the golf course to the beach, these jeeps offer plenty of legroom and zero carbon emissions, a perfect equation. From $18,975

Pasha de Cartier Watch

Although its skeletal face and thin straps might make it look light, Cartier's Pasha model watch is durable and precise. The timepiece features Arabic numerals, a pink gold case and a sapphire crown cap, making it simultaneously disctinctive and emblematic of the Cartier design codes. From $96,000

Manscaped Performance Pack

Helping your significant other stay well-groomed has never been easier, thanks to this all-in-one male hygiene gift set. The package features Manscaped’s signature Weed Whacker ear and nose hair trimmer and Lawn Mower waterproof trimmer for shower sessions, as well as favorites like the Crop Preserver ball deodorant and Crop Reviver ball toner. Did we mention a Shed travel bag and a pair of anti-chafing boxers for good measure? From $119.99

The Impossible Collection of Whiskey

In a detailed exposition of 100 of the most rare and innovative bourbons, Scothes and ryes, bestselling author Clay Risen unearths the fascinating history of the distilling craft. The book, presented in a wooden, wrought-iron trimmed box modeled after a whiskey barrel, is a novel experience in more ways than one. From $995

MCM Bomber Jacket

MCM's new everyday jacket sports an eye-catching graffiti logo patch on the chest to offset its otherwise casual design. A staple for seasonal transition periods, the bomber makes virtually any outfit that much cooler. From $995

Longines Spirit Collection

Inspired by the legacy of history's great explorers, Longines' latest line pairs classic pilot’s watch features with modern elements in a refreshing design. Perfect for the ambitious pioneer in your life, the timepieces boast iconic elements like luminous “baton” hands and a diamond-shaped index. From $2,150

SWICK Board 2.0

The creators of the SWICK Board 1.0 have upgraded their popular sound system while maintaining its environment-friendly qualities. A speaker housed in an upcycled surfboard, the 2.0 model will infuse your beachside bungalow with sweet and sick (hence SWICK) beats from a new premium audio package. From $5,500

The Container Store Custom Closet

Give yourself (and your partner) the gift of waking up on the organized side of the bed with the custom closet of your dreams, and earn up to $2,000 with a new Avera or Laren custom closet from the Container Store. Give yourself the ultimate built-in luxury of a Laren closet, featuring 1”-thick construction and your choice of exclusive options like glass-front Doors and LED Lighting. Or explore the evolution of custom closets with Avera. Featuring drawers that open and close at a touch, back panels, glass shelves and LED lighting, Avera gives you a built-in look for less than you thought possible. Either way, your Avera or Laren custom closet purchase gives you store credit for your favorite items in-store or online, including Elfa. And with your choice of free in store or Virtual In-Home Design, getting started is easy. But hurry, offer ends December 15, 2020. Prices vary

Brunswick Foosball Table

Take game night to the next level with this teak foosball table, crafted with a Parsons-inspired design in mind. Stainless steel player rods and a 3-man goalie allow for fast play. While not in use, the table's sleek construction maintains its status as an elevated furniture piece. From $4,721

Bottega Veneta Curved Zip Jacket

Being a true style innovator means staying ahead of the curve with trends. Bottega Veneta runs with that mentality, displayed here in its bomber jacket's rounded zipper arc. The garment is otherwise conventional, fashioned from nylon twill with thick ribbing in the right places. Sometimes, a touch of the unordinary is all one needs to draw the right attention. From $2,200

Ken Solomon Print

Artist Ken Solomon's vibrant and realistic watercolors hang in New York's MoMA, Miami's Bass Museum and Mexico City's Jumex collection. Now his watercolor series of classic albums, covering Miles Davis to Madonna, is available signed and mounted in a print edition limited to just 10. From $250