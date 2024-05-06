See The Best Dressed Stars At The 2024 Met Gala

By: Haley Bosselman By: Haley Bosselman | | Culture, Style & Beauty,

The first Monday in May is always the most elegant day of the year. Alluring fashion, entertainment and media’s biggest stars to the stairs of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, the annual Met Gala threw the most glamorous party of the year to benefit the Costume Institute’s newest exhibition, “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” With the official dress code of “The Garden of Time,” a nod to the 1962 short story by J.G. Ballard, invited stars dressed to impress. From co-host Zendaya to first-timer Tyla and more, here are the best-dressed stars at the 2024 Met Gala.

Zendaya

Always a gracious host, Zendaya, set the bar high by arriving early to the Met Gala in a Maison Margiela Artisanal by John Galliano gown. The Hollywood superstar was styled by longtime collaborator Law Roach.

Tyla

For her first-ever Met Gala, Tyla dressed to impress in an hourglass-like sand gown molded to her body and crafted by Olivier Roustieng of Balmain.

Colman Domingo

Dubbing it the “Super Bowl of fashion,” Colman Domingo wowed the Met Gala carpet in a look that honored two late legends: fashion trailblazer Andre Leon Talley and actor extraordinaire Chadwick Boseman.

Elle Fanning

Tapping into her princess past, Elle Fanning was ethereal in a glass-like Balmain gown.

Cole Escola

The theater and comedy actor was all serious game in their look at the Met Gala. Taking The Garden of Time dress code seriously, Cole Escola wore a pristine white Thom Browne suit with shorts and paired the look with a basket of flowers.

Mindy Kaling

Appropriately opting for a dress called the Melting Flower of Time, Mindy Kaling was gorgeous in a Gaurav Gupta gown.

Gigi Hadid

A nod to both the Met exhibition and the evening’s dress code (“Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” and The Garden of Time, respectively) Gigi Hadid embraced her supermodel powers in a white voluptuous Thom Browne gown with black lining and yellow flower adornments.

Emma Chamberlain

Continuing her reputation for top-notch fashion, Emma Chamberlain stunned in a lacy custom Jean Paul Gaultier gown. Her attendance marks the digital star’s fourth Met Gala.

Alia Bhatt

“Anything that’s given love and time lasts forever,” said of her impeccably crafted sari, which took 1,905 hours to make.

Rachel Zegler

Rachel Zegler was dashing in a custom blue Dior dress.

