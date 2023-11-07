The 17 Best Dressed At The 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards

By: Denise Warner
|
November 7, 2023
|
Style & Beauty
Black, white, a dash of metallics and a few pops of color ruled the red carpet at the 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards, held Nov. 6 at the American Museum of Natural History in New York.
Tennis legend Serena Williams, who was honored at the gala as the fashion icon, actress Naomi Watts, singer Mary J. Blige and more were among the best dressed of the night.
See our favorite looks below:
Photography by: Matteo Prandoni, BFA.com