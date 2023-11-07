Search Our Site

The 17 Best Dressed At The 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards

By: Denise Warner By: Denise Warner | November 7, 2023 | Style & Beauty

Black, white, a dash of metallics and a few pops of color ruled the red carpet at the 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards, held Nov. 6 at the American Museum of Natural History in New York.

Tennis legend Serena Williams, who was honored at the gala as the fashion icon, actress Naomi Watts, singer Mary J. Blige and more were among the best dressed of the night.

See our favorite looks below:

Mary J. Blige In Christian Siriano

Mary J. Blige

Ariana DeBose In Jason Wu

Ariana DeBose

Nina Dobrev In Oscar de la Renta

Nina Dobrev

Ashley Graham In DVF

Ashley Graham

Winnie Harlow In Marc Jacobs

Winnie Harlow

Anne Hathaway In Ralph Lauren

Anne Hathaway

Vanessa Hudgens In Vera Wang

Vanessa Hudgens

Shay Mitchell In Hervé Leger

Shay Mitchell

Demi Moore In Carolina Herrera

Demi Moore

Hari Nef In JW Anderson

Hari Nef

Gwyneth Paltrow In Custom G. Label

Gwyneth Paltrow

Kim Petras In Christian Lacroix

Kim Petras

Emily Ratajkowski In Tory Burch

Em Rata

Lola Tung In Balmain

Lola Tung

Naomi Watts In Carolina Herrera

Naomi Watts

Serena Williams In Thom Browne

Serena Williams

Ziwe In Loewe

Ziwe


Photography by: Matteo Prandoni, BFA.com